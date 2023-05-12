Last updated on .From the section National League

Notts County finished one place and 23 points above Chesterfield in the National League table, second behind Wrexham

Vanarama National League promotion final - Chesterfield v Notts County Date: Saturday, 13 May Time: 15:30 BST Venue: Wembley Stadium, London Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Nottingham, BBC website and app

Chesterfield could benefit from Notts County being National League promotion final favourites, says Spireites assistant manager Danny Webb.

Notts finished 23 points clear of Chesterfield at the end of the regular season and were pipped to automatic promotion by Wrexham, despite collecting 107 points.

Both sides needed extra time in their semi-finals to reach the Wembley final.

"We go into the game as slight underdogs," Webb said.

"And by all accounts they will have a few more supporters than us.

"In a way that could work for us, because in every game this season we are favourites - as are Notts County and Wrexham - either home or away. Now whether that helps us, time will tell.

"We are coming up against a very good team, but we are also a very good team - so it will be a hell of a game for the neutrals."

Chesterfield were the only side, other than Wrexham and Notts, to have a spell at the top of the table after the first month of the season.

Notts 'convinced they can climb mountain' - Williams

The Spireites failed to beat Notts in the regular season, with the Magpies battling back from two goals down to draw 2-2 at Meadow Lane in August, before beating 10-man Chesterfield 2-1 away from home in February.

Macaulay Langstaff scored in both games - including a double in their draw - on the way to claiming a National League record 42 goals for the season.

Notts County captain Kyle Cameron says the Magpies "expect a tough afternoon" against their East Midlands rivals at the national stadium.

Notts, who needed a last-minute extra-time winner from Jodi Jones against Boreham Wood to reach the final, are now just one victory away from reclaiming their mantle as the 'world's oldest Football League club' - one which they lost when relegated from League Two in 2019.

"Being captain and leading the lads out at Wembley is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, so I'm thoroughly looking forward to it," he told BBC Radio Nottingham.

"I can't wait to step out there and take on all the pressure and the excitement of the fans and hopefully put that into a good performance."

'Chesterfield need to be at best'

Analysis - BBC Radio Sheffield's Adam Oxley:

It's rare, as assistant boss Danny Webb discussed this week, for Chesterfield to be underdogs for a game in the National League. But they are, given the 23-point gap in the final league table to fellow former English Football League (EFL) regulars Notts County.

The Spireites aren't big underdogs though, having run the Magpies close twice this year, and with mid-season signings Andrew Dallas, Ryan Colclough and Paul McCallum having made a real impact on the pitch, Paul Cook's side finished their campaign in a strong vein of form.

This represents Chesterfield's best chance of returning to League Two after five years in the National League, having come close to dropping into the sixth tier just a couple of years ago, before two play-off failures in the past two seasons.

The Spireites will need to be at their best at Wembley to beat a team that should have been promoted automatically, but as the National League play-offs have already proved this season, anything is possible.

'Surely this is Notts' season'

Analysis - BBC Radio Nottingham's Magpies commentator Charlie Slater:

Every fanbase of every club claims their team is the most stressful to support, but that simply isn't true unless they're a Notts fan.

I mean, where do I start? Missing out on the then untold riches of the Premier League by a single season, administration after administration, relegation, promotion, great escapes, more managerial dismissals than virtually any other club.

And don't even get me started on the fake zillionaire owners.

And yet, Notts County endure. Through relegation to non-league after a 157-year stay in the Football League, through three failed play-off campaigns in a row.

The Notts County fan endures.

They've broken club, league and tier records this season, finished 23 points better off than Chesterfield and pushed Wrexham all the way.

In any other National League season they'd have been promoted weeks ago. Surely this is their year. Surely this club and those supporters have endured enough.