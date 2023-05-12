Close menu
National League - Play-off Final
ChesterfieldChesterfield15:30Notts CountyNotts County
Venue: Wembley Stadium

National League promotion final: Chesterfield v Notts County

Last updated on .From the section National Leaguecomments18

Split image of Chesterfield's Darren Oldaker scoring (left) and Notts County's Jodi Jones celebrating
Notts County finished one place and 23 points above Chesterfield in the National League table, second behind Wrexham
Vanarama National League promotion final - Chesterfield v Notts County
Date: Saturday, 13 May Time: 15:30 BST Venue: Wembley Stadium, London Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Nottingham, BBC website and app

Chesterfield could benefit from Notts County being National League promotion final favourites, says Spireites assistant manager Danny Webb.

Notts finished 23 points clear of Chesterfield at the end of the regular season and were pipped to automatic promotion by Wrexham, despite collecting 107 points.

Both sides needed extra time in their semi-finals to reach the Wembley final.

"We go into the game as slight underdogs," Webb said.

"And by all accounts they will have a few more supporters than us.

"In a way that could work for us, because in every game this season we are favourites - as are Notts County and Wrexham - either home or away. Now whether that helps us, time will tell.

"We are coming up against a very good team, but we are also a very good team - so it will be a hell of a game for the neutrals."

Chesterfield were the only side, other than Wrexham and Notts, to have a spell at the top of the table after the first month of the season.

Notts 'convinced they can climb mountain' - Williams

The Spireites failed to beat Notts in the regular season, with the Magpies battling back from two goals down to draw 2-2 at Meadow Lane in August, before beating 10-man Chesterfield 2-1 away from home in February.

Macaulay Langstaff scored in both games - including a double in their draw - on the way to claiming a National League record 42 goals for the season.

Notts County captain Kyle Cameron says the Magpies "expect a tough afternoon" against their East Midlands rivals at the national stadium.

Notts, who needed a last-minute extra-time winner from Jodi Jones against Boreham Wood to reach the final, are now just one victory away from reclaiming their mantle as the 'world's oldest Football League club' - one which they lost when relegated from League Two in 2019.

"Being captain and leading the lads out at Wembley is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, so I'm thoroughly looking forward to it," he told BBC Radio Nottingham.

"I can't wait to step out there and take on all the pressure and the excitement of the fans and hopefully put that into a good performance."

'Chesterfield need to be at best'

Analysis - BBC Radio Sheffield's Adam Oxley:

It's rare, as assistant boss Danny Webb discussed this week, for Chesterfield to be underdogs for a game in the National League. But they are, given the 23-point gap in the final league table to fellow former English Football League (EFL) regulars Notts County.

The Spireites aren't big underdogs though, having run the Magpies close twice this year, and with mid-season signings Andrew Dallas, Ryan Colclough and Paul McCallum having made a real impact on the pitch, Paul Cook's side finished their campaign in a strong vein of form.

This represents Chesterfield's best chance of returning to League Two after five years in the National League, having come close to dropping into the sixth tier just a couple of years ago, before two play-off failures in the past two seasons.

The Spireites will need to be at their best at Wembley to beat a team that should have been promoted automatically, but as the National League play-offs have already proved this season, anything is possible.

'Surely this is Notts' season'

Analysis - BBC Radio Nottingham's Magpies commentator Charlie Slater:

Every fanbase of every club claims their team is the most stressful to support, but that simply isn't true unless they're a Notts fan.

I mean, where do I start? Missing out on the then untold riches of the Premier League by a single season, administration after administration, relegation, promotion, great escapes, more managerial dismissals than virtually any other club.

And don't even get me started on the fake zillionaire owners.

And yet, Notts County endure. Through relegation to non-league after a 157-year stay in the Football League, through three failed play-off campaigns in a row.

The Notts County fan endures.

They've broken club, league and tier records this season, finished 23 points better off than Chesterfield and pushed Wrexham all the way.

In any other National League season they'd have been promoted weeks ago. Surely this is their year. Surely this club and those supporters have endured enough.

Listen on Sounds bannerListen on Sounds footer

Comments

Join the conversation

18 comments

  • Comment posted by 1947, today at 19:04

    Both Wrexham and Notts County should have both been promoted automatically. Come on county you deserve it. I shall be listening and rooting for you.

  • Comment posted by Billy McFlipFlops, today at 19:00

    Good luck Nottingham County.

  • Comment posted by Eddguy , today at 18:51

    Nowt against Chesterfield but I do hope Notts County make it up. To have a season like they've had and not to go up automatically due to the idiotic rules governing promotion makes an absolute joke of the entire system that's in place. Needs to be 2 up automatically from now on.

    • Reply posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 18:59

      This name is awaiting moderation replied:
      I agree, nothing against Chesterfield, but it would seem like justice has been done if NC get promoted.

  • Comment posted by Gripper Burke, today at 18:47

    Just happy to have two proper clubs in the final. Good luck to both and may the best team on the day win.

    • Reply posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 18:58

      This name is awaiting moderation replied:
      What makes them 'proper clubs'? What clubs aren't proper clubs? Always baffles me when people say this kind of thing, surely all clubs are proper.

  • Comment posted by gs1647, today at 18:42

    Good luck Notts! You deserve it.

  • Comment posted by hi, today at 18:19

    I am a watford fan but i'm in the notts county end tomorrow come on the notts county

  • Comment posted by Chesse, today at 18:17

    Safe standing at Wembley.

  • Comment posted by tashyboy, today at 18:14

    With the quality of football that Both Wrexham And Notts County play. If County were to get promoted I can see them and Wrexham gaining automatic promotion next year.

    • Reply posted by rabster74, today at 18:35

      rabster74 replied:
      They said that about Salford last year too.

  • Comment posted by Peter G, today at 18:09

    Maybe a new rule should be added for the play-offs. For example, if a team in a playoff position is say 9 points above the team below them, then they should not have to playoff against any team below them. They should receive a bye and continue to the next round of the playoffs. I think but I'm not sure, that this is what happens in Italian playoffs.

    • Reply posted by Steven Stockley, today at 18:31

      Steven Stockley replied:
      Don't be silly. 2nd and 3rd already get a buy into the playoff semis and then play those ties at home.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wrexham4634931164373111
2Notts County46321131174275107
3Chesterfield462591281522984
4Woking4624101271482382
5Barnet462111147567874
6Boreham Wood4619151252401272
7Bromley4618171168531571
8Southend462091757451269
9Eastleigh461910175657-167
10Dag & Red46189196172-1163
11Halifax461613174948161
12Oldham461613176364-161
13Wealdstone461612185772-1560
14Gateshead461515166762559
15Solihull Moors461513186266-458
16Dorking46169216791-2457
17Altrincham461414186882-1456
18Aldershot461411216476-1253
19York461312215563-851
20Maidenhead United461311224766-1950
21Torquay461212225880-2248
22Yeovil46719203560-2540
23Scunthorpe46810284987-3834
24Maidstone United465103145104-5925
View full National League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC