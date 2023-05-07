Close menu

Does David de Gea's 'shocking' mistake raise questions about his Man Utd future?

By Tom MallowsBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

David de Gea looking down to the floor after making his mistake against West Ham
David de Gea was 20 when he joined Manchester United from Atletico Madrid in 2011

He has been a mainstay in the Manchester United goal for more than a decade, but is David de Gea's Old Trafford future now in the balance?

The Spaniard made a horrendous mistake to gift Said Benrahma a goal that proved to be the winner for West Ham on Sunday, damaging the Red Devils' hopes of finishing in the Premier League's top four in the process.

The 32-year-old has now made four errors leading to a goal in all competitions this season, the joint most of any Premier League player, along with Hugo Lloris.

In February De Gea said contract talks at Old Trafford would "end in a good way" and he was "enjoying it" - but for many fans and pundits this may be one mistake too many.

"If he's in contract negotiations, making mistakes like that is never going to help," former Liverpool, Tottenham and Stoke striker Peter Crouch told BT Sport.

"He's been a top-class goalkeeper over the years, but at the moment it feels like he's making big errors in big, big games.

"David de Gea has had a shocker, we can't dress it up. You can't justify it at all, it's a terrible mistake."

Former Newcastle and Tottenham midfielder Jermaine Jenas was equally critical, telling BT Sport: "That's beyond shocking. His team is in full control of this game and to let one in like that. He'll know himself."

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand added: "It's a bad mistake. He will take full responsibility for that.

"His left foot does slip slightly but that's no excuse, he's got full contact on the ball. It's not like he is stretching and getting fingertips on it."

David de Gea attempting to save Said Benrahma's shot
David de Gea let Said Benrahma's shot squirm free of his grasp

'Everybody has to take responsibility'

There is no doubting De Gea's pedigree. He has made more than 500 United appearances since arriving from Atletico Madrid in 2011, winning the club's player of the year award four times and lifting the Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup and Europa League trophies.

Unsurprisingly manager Erik ten Hag leapt to the player's defence, pointing out that he is in contention for the Premier League Golden Glove after keeping 15 clean sheets so far this season - two more than anybody else.

"Mistakes are part of football and in this team you have to deal with it and bounce back because it is a team sport," said the Dutchman.

"Over the season he is the one with the most clean sheets and also we did it as a team. It can happen, it's football but everybody has to take responsibility."

But with his contract due to expire at the end of the season mistakes like Sunday are unlikely to help negotiations and leave the Red Devils boss with a decision to make.

Ferdinand says it is De Gea's ability with his feet rather than any issue with his shot-stopping that may prompt Ten Hag to make a change.

"The question mark about him I think is whether he's good enough with his feet to play the Erik ten Hag way," he said.

"In terms of shot-stopping, he's made a mistake today - but that's not the area I question him. Is he a good enough footballer to play for Manchester United?

"The only person that can answer that is Erik ten Hag and we'll know at the end of this season."

Crouch added: "It's a strange one, because he's conceded goals from his own mistakes but he's also kept the most clean sheets in the league."

'It really is time for United to move on from De Gea' - your views

Jonny: Honestly do not know what has happened to De Gea this season. From a consistent Player of the Year contender to an even greater liability than Lloris in just one year. Renewing his contract now seems like one of the worst mistakes we could make.

Andrew: It really is time for United to move on from De Gea. His lack of quality distributing the ball is already at odds with what Ten Hag seems to want from his goalkeeper, and there are just too many errors in his game now. 

Richard: In a game we have to win, De Gea is doing us no favours. Abysmal goalkeeping.

Seth: When we say De Gea is not good enough, this is just an example. The number of errors he made over the last few years, especially under Ole [Gunnar Solskjaer] and now under Ten Hag is incredible. There is no way he should be a starter next season if we want to move forward.

Calum: Sadly there's very little place for sentiment in sport if you're looking to build a winning team, so it's time for De Gea to go in my opinion.

Comments

Join the conversation

106 comments

  • Comment posted by stewartjrl, today at 23:22

    Don't they have another 10 players on the field to try to score at the other end, then? It might be a howler, but it hardly lets off the rest of the team considering how much time remained in the game. Blatant scapegoat for the end result ☹.

    • Reply posted by Auld, today at 23:27

      Auld replied:
      So many need to go in the summer. Maguire, lindelof, Bissaka, Shaw, Sancho, McTomminay, martial, Rashford

      Can’t believe they recently gave Shaw a new deal

  • Comment posted by Gandalf, today at 23:27

    Ridiculous. It’s a team sport. United didn’t even score. If you don’t score a single goal then your goalkeeper CAN’T cost you the win, at most they can cost you a 0-0 draw.

    • Reply posted by Steven , today at 23:30

      Steven replied:
      So they can't let a back pass in then ...🙄🙄

  • Comment posted by Paul L, today at 23:37

    I don’t get the De Gea hate. He’s spent over a decade playing behind various comedy defensive units, yet he’s regularly been the difference between mid-table finishes and making it in to Europe.

    • Reply posted by Auld, today at 23:40

      Auld replied:
      Agreed - want to point fingers, start with Shaw and Maguire. But it’s a little englander thing

  • Comment posted by U2, today at 23:24

    Be Careful Man U
    Chelsea might snatch de Gea and give him an eight year contract!

  • Comment posted by Paz, today at 23:32

    Yeah it was a howler for De Gea, but why isn’t anyone criticising our outfield players? We were in control of the game but couldn’t score, and then they played terribly for the rest of the match. If we had players who could stick it in the net instead of useless Weghorst and showpony Antony, we wouldn’t even be talking about De Gea.

    • Reply posted by Steven , today at 23:40

      Steven replied:
      In control.......you could have lost by 3 tonight......

  • Comment posted by Tars Xenotricks, today at 23:39

    Utd have conceded 10 more that City but have scored 40 goals less, De Gea is not the problem.

    • Reply posted by johns, today at 23:48

      johns replied:
      Agree - hardly look like scoring.

  • Comment posted by Collie21, today at 23:36

    What a load of tosh . What happened to the forwards who couldn’t hit a barn door ? Not the goal keepers fault when the other 10 are rubbish

    • Reply posted by johns, today at 23:50

      johns replied:
      Exactly! Only Rashford is worth a place in the Team. Martial needs to be one of the first out the door.

  • Comment posted by mark, today at 23:31

    De gea has more clean sheets than anyone else. United have a single digit goal difference so it’s lack of goals scored that is the issue not goals against.

    • Reply posted by Paz, today at 23:34

      Paz replied:
      Exactly this. We are so poor up front.

  • Comment posted by This comment was removed, today at 23:23

    This time last year de Gea almost single-handedly saved MU's season. Out of form right now but does that count for nothing?

    • Reply posted by Puddloflaj, today at 23:25

      Puddloflaj replied:
      Well that just never happened? They already had nothing to play for and De Gea had an average season.

  • Comment posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 23:38

    i speak for everyone when i say de gea deserves a 5 year contract

    • Reply posted by Lagavulin 16, today at 23:48

      Lagavulin 16 replied:
      I would give him 8 years.
      At Chelsea of course!

  • Comment posted by Gazza Gazprom, today at 23:31

    Was poor - but it's a team game and the likes of Erikson and Anthony who were AWOL most of the match won't be subject to the same scrutiny.

  • Comment posted by Justfacts, today at 23:35

    No title challenge post Ferguson despite 2bn spent! No challenge!!!! Never mind winning one! Disgraceful. Problems go far beyond this goalkeeper.

  • Comment posted by Dad, today at 23:20

    Squeaky bottom time ....could Liverpool take 4th spot?

    • Reply posted by finnharpsman, today at 23:30

      finnharpsman replied:
      Liverpool will get 9 points from their last three games. Manchester United will get 5 points from their last four games.

  • Comment posted by david beer, today at 23:42

    So the keeper makes a mistake, how about the rest who couldn’t score goals at the other end, it’s not all his fault…. And I’m no Man Utd fan

  • Comment posted by dependabledennis-606_must_stay, today at 23:28

    To be fair the whole team was woeful today as were the tactics

  • Comment posted by confluence, today at 23:40

    A HYS on Utd? They're a small club who cant fill out their ground on a regular basis, not quite sure what the fuss is. Not even the biggest club in their city.. poor from BBC

    • Reply posted by jaycee, today at 23:50

      jaycee replied:
      No utd fan, but they are clearly the biggest club in their city. Not the best team, but obviously far bigger.

  • Comment posted by ic1cle, today at 23:20

    LFC coming for 4th.

  • Comment posted by Trevelyanscorn, today at 23:35

    Bruno is not the man to lead this team.

    • Reply posted by Paz, today at 23:37

      Paz replied:
      Great player but far too petulant.

  • Comment posted by The Mouse King, today at 23:23

    🎵Born from a rock on a mountain top...🎶

    • Reply posted by The Mouse King, today at 23:27

      The Mouse King replied:
      Misremembered the lyric...
      Born from an EGG on a mountain top 😂

  • Comment posted by HRH, today at 23:27

    Depending on the outcome of the takeover, a striker, midfielder and first choice goalkeeper have got to be priority targets in the Summer.

    He’s made another mistake but despite this De Gea is on track for the Golden Glove. That may have something to do with Maguire being moved to the bench!

    • Reply posted by finnharpsman, today at 23:35

      finnharpsman replied:
      A change of tactics is also needed because the squad is not going to win a major trophy with the tactics used this year.

