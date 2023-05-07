Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Postecoglou, Hart, Rangers, Beale, Morelos, McCrorie, Dundee, Cameron, Aberdeen
Last updated on .From the section Scottish
West Ham vice-chairman Karren Brady says she wouldn't be surprised to see Ange Postecoglou "make an impact" in England if the Celtic boss ever manages south of the border. (Scottish Sun)
Outgoing Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos was pictured during an emotional exit from Ibrox after manager Michael Beale revealed he will leave the club this summer. (Daily Record)
Celtic keeper Joe Hart says his side's title win was made even sweeter by securing it at Tynecastle on Sunday. (Football Scotland)
Celtic are in the hunt for 20-year-old Gornik Zabrze striker Szymon Wlodarczyk. (Scottish Sun)
Rangers boss Beale insists keeper Robby McCrorie won't be fazed by another Old Firm outing if he retains his place this weekend. (Glasgow Times)
Former Dundee midfielder Charlie Adam says "clubs have asked" him about impressive Dens Park youngster Lyall Cameron. (The Courier, subscription required)
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson questioned the use of VAR in his side's defeat at Ibrox on Sunday. (Press & Journal)