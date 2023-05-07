Last updated on .From the section Scottish

West Ham vice-chairman Karren Brady says she wouldn't be surprised to see Ange Postecoglou "make an impact" in England if the Celtic boss ever manages south of the border. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Outgoing Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos was pictured during an emotional exit from Ibrox after manager Michael Beale revealed he will leave the club this summer. (Daily Record) external-link

Celtic keeper Joe Hart says his side's title win was made even sweeter by securing it at Tynecastle on Sunday. (Football Scotland) external-link

Celtic are in the hunt for 20-year-old Gornik Zabrze striker Szymon Wlodarczyk. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Rangers boss Beale insists keeper Robby McCrorie won't be fazed by another Old Firm outing if he retains his place this weekend. (Glasgow Times) external-link

Former Dundee midfielder Charlie Adam says "clubs have asked" him about impressive Dens Park youngster Lyall Cameron. (The Courier, subscription required) external-link

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson questioned the use of VAR in his side's defeat at Ibrox on Sunday. (Press & Journal) external-link