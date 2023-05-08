Larne won the European play-off for the second year in a row with a dramatic victory against Glentoran at the Oval last year

And then there were four.

With Crusaders' dominant 4-0 victory over Ballymena in the Irish Cup final on Sunday sealing their place in Europe next season, we are left with four teams battling it out for Northern Ireland's final Europa Conference League qualifying spot.

Glentoran will face Glenavon at the Oval in one semi-final on Wednesday, with the winner taking on either Cliftonville or Coleraine, who play in the other last-four game at Solitude on the same evening.

BBC Sport NI takes an in-depth look at the four clubs aiming to clinch European football and the financial windfall it brings the winner.

When?

Semi-finals

Wednesday, 10 May (19:45 BST)

Glentoran v Glenavon

Cliftonville v Coleraine

Final

Saturday, 13 May (17:30)

Glentoran

After a strong start to the season, a turbulent period in December saw the Glens slip away from the title race and crash out of the major cup competitions.

European qualification became their sole focus under Rodney McAree, who replaced Mick McDermott as boss, and they must do so the hard way through the play-offs.

The play-offs have not been kind to Glentoran, who have lost the three finals they have played in.

Memories of last year's dramatic collapse against Larne in particular will still be fresh in many of the players' minds, and they face a tough test in the semi-final against a rejuvenated Glenavon side.

Glentoran have failed to win against the Lurgan Blues in the three meetings between the sides this season, and will require the likes of Niall McGinn, Conor McMenamin and more recently, Junior, to be firing on all cylinders to deliver a big result on Wednesday.

Cliftonville

Cliftonville have won the play-off final on three occasions, most recently in 2019

Cliftonville have endured a tumultuous time on and off the pitch in recent weeks.

They have won just one of their last 10 games in all competitions, failing to pick up victories in any of their post-split fixtures.

Last month, boss Paddy McLaughlin quit to take up an assistant manager role at hometown club Derry City, with first-team coach Declan O'Hara placed in charge until the end of the season.

The Reds are set to appoint a permanent manager in the summer, but the calibre of manager and indeed players they can attract to the club next summer will depend heavily on whether the north Belfast side can secure European football for the second consecutive season.

History is on their side, at least. The Reds have been the most successful side in the play-offs since the system's introduction in the 2015-16 season, winning on three of the four occasions they have been involved in 2016, 2018 and 2019.

They lost to Larne in the 2021 final and face familiar foes Coleraine in the semi-final this year.

With star midfielder Rory Hale ruled out after his red card against Linfield in the final league match, the Reds will need to replicate their performance in a 4-2 victory against Coleraine at the Showgrounds earlier in the season to keep their European dreams alive.

Coleraine

The Bannsiders have endured a frustrating season. Their inconsistencies this term saw them ruled out of the title race early on as they finished a distant sixth in the league and lost the League Cup final to Linfield.

As a result, European qualification is seen as a huge opportunity for Coleraine to rebuild and compete again next year.

Mind you, they must be sick of the sight of Cliftonville, and of Solitude. The Bannsiders have made the trip to Belfast for four of the six meetings between the sides in all competitions this season.

There is little to separate the two, with Cliftonville and Coleraine having claimed two victories each, one of those each coming on penalties.

Four of the six fixtures have ended 2-2 in normal time, so plenty of twists, turns and goals should be expected at Solitude on Wednesday as Oran Kearney's side aim to secure European football for the third season running.

Matthew Shevlin, who finished as the league's top goal scorer with 23 goals, rediscovered his goal scoring touch with a brace against Larne last time out, and the Bannsiders will hope he can continue his good scoring record against the Reds.

Glenavon

Matthew Fitzpatrick finished as the second highest goal scorer in the league this season with 19 goals

Glenavon, like Coleraine and Glentoran, have never won the play-off final, losing in the 2017 final to Ballymena.

However, a strong end to the league season, in which they recorded a nine game unbeaten run, means that they come into the semi-final in the best form of any of the sides involved.

Key to firing them to Europe will be Matthew Fitzpatrick, with the skipper having scored 19 league goals despite Glenavon's struggles at periods during the season.

Add in the fact that the Lurgan Blues are unbeaten against Glentoran this season, winning two of the three encounters and Gary Hamilton's men quickly emerge as dark horses to bring European football back to Mourneview Park for the first time since 2018.