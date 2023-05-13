Last updated on .From the section League Two

Bradford and Carlisle drew 0-0 in the league meeting at Valley Parade in March

Bradford City boss Mark Hughes has said he is relishing the chance to lead the team in the League Two play-offs against Carlisle United.

The former Blackburn, Manchester City and Stoke boss took over the Bantams in March 2022 for his first experience managing outside the Premier League.

"The bigger the game the better in my opinion," Hughes told BBC Radio Leeds.

"The reality is the goal was always to get out of this league and that's what we hope we'll do."

He added: "We have a huge responsibility and we don't under-estimate the effect we can have on Bradford and the wider city. We're very conscious of it.

"The reason I'm here is that I wanted to be part of something that could progress and to achieve things together.

"It was a challenge and that was why I felt it was one I wanted to get my teeth into and thank goodness I did because I've enjoyed it.

"It doesn't matter where you are, the emotions that are generated by football don't change."

Cumbrians boss Paul Simpson has acknowledged his side go into the play-offs in poor form.

The Blues won just two of their final 11 matches but Hughes is wary that his side, who are set to be backed by a club-record play-off crowd, are in the right frame of mind.

"There's been examples of form going out of the window in the play-offs. We have to make sure that doesn't happen to us," he said.

"It's going to ebb and flow because we are evenly matched. There'll be moments when we're on the front foot and moments when we have to weather some pressure, that's when the crowd can really play a part."

The Bantams have no new injury or suspension concerns from the draw with champions Leyton Orient on Monday.

Carlisle will be without suspended duo Jon Mellish and John-Kymani Gordon.

Defender Ben Barclay is available after having his loan from Stockport extended.

Cumbrians match Moxon's belief

Carlisle's Owen Moxon was included in this season's League Two team of the year

Carlisle midfielder Owen Moxon has enjoyed a breakthrough season after joining from Scottish League One side Annan last summer.

The 25-year-old has scored six goals and was included in the League Two team of the year.

He said he was always confident the team could have a successful campaign, despite a 20th-placed finish in 2021-22.

"If you look back to where the club was at this time last year it is a brilliant achievement. I'm gutted we didn't go up automatically but I think if you'd said to any Carlisle fan at the start of the season we would be here they would have bitten your hand off," he told BBC Radio Cumbria.

"I thought from the first week in pre-season that we had a good squad and I fully believed we could go on and do it.

"I didn't know how we would compare to the other teams but I remember after the first game of the season even though we only won 1-0 I thought we could give it a right good go."

The Cumbrians claimed a 1-0 home win over the Bantams before drawing 0-0 at Valley Parade in March.

Moxon says they have to take confidence from those two results and look to build on them.

"This is new. It's two games, two cup finals. We've done well against them this year so we've got to take that into these games but look to do a bit more," he said.

"It's potentially our last games so we've got to give everything and look to find that bit more from somewhere. That end goal of playing at Wembley pushes you on a bit more."