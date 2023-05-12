Stockport County won 2-0 against Salford City the last time they faced each other at the Peninsula Stadium in October

Stockport County defender Fraser Horsfall says their unbeaten record against Salford City this season can help them ahead of their League Two play-off semi-final on Saturday.

The Hatters won 2-0 at Salford in October and drew 1-1 at home in March.

Dave Challinor's side finished fourth in the table and narrowly missed out on automatic promotion on the final day.

"We've proved we can we can beat Salford this season. So we just need to take in that confidence," he said.

"I think we are in a good place over the past twenty games. It's going to be a tough game. We know what they're about. They like to pass the ball.

"With the two games that we've played them this season, they were both tough games, even though we won one and drew one. So we know it's going to be a tough task."

Stockport were 19th in the table following their 1-1 draw with Walsall on 1 October as they had a slow start to life back in the English Football League.

Having been promoted from the National League as champions last season, they could go on to win a second successive promotion after their end-of-season form carried them towards the top end of the table.

"There were a lot of new signings in the summer and everyone was getting used to the surroundings, the way the gaffer wants to play and everything like that. It took a little bit of time at the start and then it clicked," Horsfall said.

"You start building relationships on the pitch with who you play with. And it's just been good from then on in."

Thrilling final day makes Salford's play-off place even sweeter

Salford midfielder Stevie Mallan says their squad are proud of their achievements and understand what it means to clinch a play-off spot having had to battle on the final day to reach the top seven.

The Ammies welcome Stockport, who will make a short trip to the Peninsula Stadium, having edged into the play-offs on goal difference despite losing to Gillingham on the final day of the season.

Since being promoted to the EFL, Salford have missed out on the play-offs on three occasions before finally sealing their place by virtue of conceding one goal fewer than Mansfield this season.

"It's the first time Salford have reached the play-offs in League Two. There's been excitement in the camp, to clinch it on the last day. It summed us up for this season because of what we have done in the past month or so," Mallan told BBC Radio Manchester.

"To clinch the play-offs on the last day on goal difference made it that little bit more exciting, especially when the boys had to wait for the results coming through."