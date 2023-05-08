Last updated on .From the section Morecambe

Cole Stockton scored twice in Morecambe's defeat at Exeter, which sealed their relegation on the final day of the League One season

Striker Cole Stockton is among the large-scale departures from Morecambe after their relegation to League Two.

The Shrimps have confirmed 14 players are leaving following the expiry of their contracts, with no players offered new deals and six players under contract for next season.

Goalkeeper Connor Ripley, defender Liam Gibson and playmaker Dan Crowley are among the others to be let go.

Morecambe's relegation was confirmed with a 3-2 defeat at Exeter on Sunday.

The club have been struggling financially, with players paid late, and have relied on "significant" investment from Sarbjot Johal, whose perspective takeover of the club is yet to go through.

"To the departing players, it is very difficult as some of them have been with me here for a significant period of time," said manager Derek Adams.

"Ryan Cooney, Liam Gibson and Cole Stockton were all part of our play-off winning side and depart with nothing but my best wishes for everything they have given both me and the football club."

Morecambe won three of their final four games to give themselves hope of staying up, but were relegated on the final day of the season.

Donald Love, Max Melbourne, Farrend Rawson, Jake Taylor, Jacob Bedeau and Adam Mayor are the players who remain at the club.