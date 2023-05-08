Southampton are planning to "present an agenda" outlining how they are going to deal with relegation, boss Ruben Selles says.

The Spaniard said the Saints will "continue to fight" after Monday's 4-3 defeat at Nottingham Forest, but it would take an unlikely sequence of results to extend their 11-year stay in the Premier League.

Southampton would have to win all three remaining games, while also hoping Forest lose of all theirs and Everton don't pick up more than one more point.

"The club will present an agenda for the coming days or weeks on how it is going to deal with that if it happens," he said. "That is for the club to respond.

"I can tell you what we are going to do for the next weeks - we are going to just keep working as much as we can and keep the situations for the future for the people that need to be responsible for that."

Selles' own contract as manager expires at the end of the season.

After an impressive start to his reign, winning two of his first three games following the dismissal of Nathan Jones in February, Selles and his players have collected only three points from their past 10 matches and just one in seven since the March international break.

Selles says he would like to stay but accepts there is nothing he can do to force that situation.

"I expected to win more matches," he said. "I would be happy to be here for the next 10 years. I tried to do my best.

"But it is not for me to make that decision. It is a decision the club needs to make.

"In the situation we are in right now, it's so much uncertainty for everybody, not only for Southampton but for a lot of clubs who are in the same situation every season.

"We just need to handle it in the best way possible and then continue facing forward, whatever it is. If it's together, then it's better."

James Ward-Prowse has never played in the Championship before, making his league debut for Southampton in their first season back in the top flight in 2012-13