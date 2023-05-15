Boss Rob Edwards feels Luton have a chance at home, despite trailing Sunderland 2-1

Championship play-off semis second-leg: Luton v Sunderland Venue: Kenilworth Road Date: Tuesday, 16 May Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: Radio commentary on BBC Three Counties Radio and BBC Radio Newcastle, plus live text commentary on BBC Sport website and app.

Boss Rob Edwards remains confident Luton Town can overturn their semi-final first leg deficit to Sunderland on Tuesday and reach the Championship play-off final at Wembley on 27 May.

The Hatters were beaten 2-1 by the Wearsiders at the Stadium of Light, despite taking an early lead.

Finishing third has given Luton home advantage for the crucial second leg.

"There's still a long way to go in this, we have to see it that way," Edwards told BBC Three Counties Radio.

"We believe. I told the lads I've got undoubted full belief in them that they can do this, and that they will."

Elijah Adebayo's opener against the Black Cats was as good as it got for Luton on Wearside, as their usual rhythm was broken up by the energetic hosts.

Edwards has hinted that the smaller pitch at Kenilworth Road will suit their efforts, particularly in bringing top scorer Carlton Morris into the game more.

But regardless of approaches, systems and tactics, the message could not be clearer for the players and staff.

"We have to win, we know that," Edwards continued. "In a league match you don't always have to win and sometimes you can take that point, but not in the play-offs.

"We know now what we have to do, and we have to go for it."

Mowbray expects 'bit of chaos'

Having seen his own game-plan executed to perfection in the home leg, Sunderland manager Tony Mowbray takes his side south in a bid to finish the job.

Mowbray hailed Sunderland's "bravery" in taking Luton on with a sharp passing game, despite giving way in terms of physicality and size to their opponents.

Sunderland's flair players like Jack Clarke showed composure amid the pressure of Luton's midfield in the first leg

The 59-year-old is wary though of the home side's threat, and what the desperation of knock-out football can do to a team.

"Generally in these situations there's always a bit of madness around, a bit of chaos at some stage," Mowbray told BBC Radio Newcastle.

"It's when you activate that really. There's no real need for them to activate it from the start. The way they play is pretty dynamic as it is.

"They could ask questions of us, and if they get a goal the crowd will be right up for it, they'll be believing they're going to get a winner.

"We'll see what comes, but we have to be ready from the first whistle for the intensity of the game."

Bring the noise, urges Edwards

Luton's homely Kenilworth Road may lack the vast, towering concrete stands and endless rows of seats of the Stadium of Light, but its compactness brings an intimately special atmosphere of its own.

Edwards has called on the Hatters faithful to recreate the wall of sound which helped Sunderland over the line on their home turf on Saturday.

Luton packed out Kenilworth Road for the play-off against Huddersfield last season, and will do so again

"We can do noise at Kenilworth Road and we're going to need to, we need to bring that," Edwards added.

"They were well up for it, and I know our lot will be up for it on Tuesday.

"It's half-time, I have to stress that. We're right in the game, everyone knows that. It's 2-1 with 90 minutes at least of football to go.

"We need everyone behind us for the whole duration of the game and the lads will give us everything - we know that."