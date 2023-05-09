Nigel Clough was appointed Mansfield boss in November 2020

Boss Nigel Clough expects Mansfield to challenge for League Two promotion next season after coming "tantalisingly close" to reaching the play-offs.

The Stags beat Colchester on the final day of the campaign but missed out on a top-seven finish on goal difference.

Clough, who at times had as little as 12 first-team players to call upon because of injuries, said there was "absolutely tons" to be positive about.

"We will be good enough to challenge, without a doubt," Clough said.

"We don't need much. If we keep most of these lads together and then add two or three defenders, we will be ready for next season.

"To get 75 points with the amount we've had out injury-wise and to get to within one goal [of the play-offs] is an achievement in itself.

"In some ways it gives you so much encouragement that you just can't wait to get going again."

'New contract won't be a problem'

Clough said even a "reasonable season of injuries" would have allowed Mansfield to reach the play-offs for a second successive season, having been beaten in the Wembley final by Port Vale 12 months ago.

Without another knock-out campaign to prepare for, the 57-year-old said his side would be better prepared for another bid to reach League One next season.

"We will have a proper pre-season, which we didn't have last year," he told BBC Radio Nottingham.

"A proper break now for the players and we will come back that much stronger.

"When you see how close you are, you use it as an incentive. It really does make you want to get going again as soon as possible."

Clough, who last week told BBC Sport that he had started talks over a new contract, said he would sit down with club chiefs this week about extending his time at Field Mill beyond the summer.

"That won't be a problem," he said. "Nobody is holding out, it's just getting the time to sort it."