Mark Robins' Coventry lost just once in their final 17 Championship games to secure a play-off spot despite spending just 17 days of the season in the top six

Coventry City boss Mark Robins says his players must produce "the games of their lives" to end the Sky Blues' 22-year Premier League absence.

City will face Middlesbrough over two legs in the Championship play-off semi-final with the winners facing Luton or Sunderland in the final at Wembley.

Fifth is Coventry's best finish since relegation from the top flight in 2001.

"They've got nothing to fear, they shouldn't fear anything," Robins told BBC CWR.

"I know what we're capable of, the players need to really believe - the big thing for me is we go into it on a good run. We're under no illusions but what a great position to be in, I'm proud of everybody.

"They need to give it the game of their lives... that's what it's going to take, nobody gives you anything for nothing.

"We've got players in there with big hearts and they've been fantastic for 46 games - there's three more to go, probably the biggest games of any of their careers to this point.

"We're three games away from something really, really special. It gives us a real chance and builds the excitement which is what it's all about."

'You can see Boro are Premier League'

Coventry claimed the point they needed to secure a top six spot with a 1-1 draw at the Riverside against a Boro side they will now face at home on Sunday and away, in the return leg, next Wednesday.

Boro fielded a strong side in Monday's meeting despite having already secured their own play-off berth but Robins expects more from them over the next two encounters.

"They've got more to come so there's a lot of thinking to do around the game," he admitted.

"They are a really good side - hopefully we've learned from Monday and they'll certainly have learned from it, which is why we've got to be bang on it in terms of the next game and the return game here.

"You can see the way they move the ball and the way they move into space, you can see they are Premier League.

"They've got some really good quality in there but we managed to make sure that we kept them at bay and, not only that, we created some good chances ourselves."

It has been a stark turnaround from the start of the season, when the unsuitability of their home pitch caused several postponements and left City playing catch-up in the relegation zone at the end of October.

"I think it's outstanding, a brilliant achievement considering all the stuff that's gone on, all the rubbish we've had to put up with," Robins added.

'A bit more thick than thin now' - rise under Robins

Coventry beat Exeter 3-1 in the League Two play-off final just five years ago in May 2018

Robins, in his second spell as Sky Blues boss, is the fifth longest-serving manager in English football, his Coventry reign having passed the six-year mark in March.

Long-renowned as the striker whose goal saved Sir Alex Ferguson's job early into his glittering reign as Manchester United boss, Robins has performed arguably an even greater rescue act in the West Midlands.

When he took over from Russell Slade in March 2017, Coventry were slipping into the fourth tier for the first time since 1959, a slide he was unable to prevent.

But Robins got them back up at the first attempt and promotion from League One as champions followed two seasons later before two years of Championship consolidation preceded this term's play-off push.

All of this was achieved against the backdrop of continual issues with their then stadium owners - a problem now resolved - that included spending two seasons as tenants of Birmingham City at St Andrew's.

"Years ago we said we can rise together and that's been the mantra for a number of years now and thankfully the supporters here listen," Robins added to BBC CWR.

"They stick by us through thick and thin - and there's a bit more thick now than thin so let's enjoy it, let's see how far we can go and hopefully it goes right.

"If it doesn't, there's been loads of learning in it. But let's just go into it thinking we can achieve an even more special season than it already is."