Mitch Clark played 49 games for Accrington Stanley during the 2022-23 season

Accrington Stanley defender Mitch Clark has been charged with misconduct in relation to alleged breaches of betting rules by the Football Association.

The charge for the 24-year-old relates to the alleged placing of 312 bets on football matches between 8 February 2022 and 10 March 2023.

Clark made 49 appearances for Stanley during the 2022-23 season as they were relegated from League One.

He has until Wednesday, 17 May to respond to the charge.

Under FA rules and regulations, external-link there is a worldwide ban on betting on football in place for those involved in football from the Premier League level down to step three of the non-league pyramid.

This includes betting on matches, and other football-related matters such as transfers, signings, managerial appointments and sackings, or team selections.