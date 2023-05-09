Last updated on .From the section Barrow

Patrick Brough (left) is to leave Barrow, while striker Josh Gordon is among those deciding on an offer

Patrick Brough will leave Barrow this summer after rejecting a new deal, while Josh Kay, Josh Lillis and Josh Gordon are still deciding on offers.

Brough, 27, was a regular for Pete Wild's side making 46 appearances this term, and 170 in total since his move from Dundee in the summer of 2019.

Striker Gordon, 28, top-scored for the Bluebirds with 15 goals in 42 games.

Midfielder Kay, 26, scored six in 38, while goalkeeper Lillis, 35, provided cover to regular choice Paul Farman.

Scott Moloney, David Moyo, Mark Ellis, Joe Grayson, Solomon Nwabuokei, Benni Smales-Braithwaite and Pawel Zuk have been released, although the latter two have been invited back for pre-season.