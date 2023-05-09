Last updated on .From the section Wolves

Wolves have been charged by the Football Association for failing to control fans at a match disrupted by homophobic chants.

Three arrests were made for alleged homophobic chanting when Wolves beat Chelsea at Molineux last month.

Supporters were told over the PA system during the game that "discriminatory behaviour and chants" were not tolerated.

Both clubs later condemned the chants and Wolves are now facing a sanction.

The FA said Wolves had breached the FA Rule E21 twice during the fixture.

Rule E21 states that a club must ensure that spectators and/or a club's supporters conduct themselves in an orderly fashion "and not use words or otherwise behave in a way that is improper, offensive, abusive, indecent or insulting with either express or implied reference to sexual orientation".

The club has until Monday 15 May to respond.

Chelsea players and supporters have been the target of a homophobic chant from opposing fans.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) last year classed the chant as a homophobic slur and said fans singing it during matches were committing a hate crime.

The FA wrote to clubs in January to say it could take disciplinary action against clubs if fans engaged in discriminatory behaviour, including the homophobic chant.