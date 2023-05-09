Last updated on .From the section Irish

Sunday's Irish Cup final defeat was Ballymena United's third in four seasons under Jeffrey

Ballymena United have announced that manager David Jeffrey has left the club "by mutual consent" after seven years in charge.

The news comes after the Sky Blues lost 4-0 to Crusaders in the Irish Cup final on Sunday.

"We thank David for his achievements at the Showgrounds during his time here," the club said in a statement.

"Not least for our League Cup win and European forays, and express our best wishes to him for the future.

"We will make an announcement in the near future about the way forward for the Sky Blues."

Jeffrey, one of the most successful managers in Irish League history after a hugely decorated 17-year spell as Linfield boss, took over from Glenn Ferguson at Ballymena United in March 2016.

The 60-year-old led them to a League Cup success the following season and, two years after that, they sustained an unlikely Irish Premiership title challenge before finishing runners-up to Linfield.

The Sky Blues have reached the Irish Cup final in three out of the last four seasons, losing in the decider to Glentoran in 2020 and Crusaders in 2022 before Sunday's heavy defeat by the Crues.

That followed a disappointing 2022-23 league campaign which saw Ballymena finish ninth, 13 points off the seventh place that would have secured them a spot in the European play-offs.

Jeffrey said in late September that he had offered to resign after a terrible start to the campaign, but that the support of his players and the club's Board caused him to reconsider his decision to step down.

He had signed a contract extension in March 2022 that was due to keep him at the Showgrounds until 2025.

He was appointed a MBE in January for services to football and community relations in Northern Ireland, and retired from his long-term job as a senior social worker last March.

A former Manchester United youth team player, Jeffrey had a hugely successful playing career at Linfield, where he was captain, before going on to play for Ards and Larne.

He stepped up from assistant manager at Windsor Park to become Linfield boss early in January 1997 and went on to win 31 trophies, including nine league titles, seven Irish Cups and a Setanta Cup.