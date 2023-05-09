Close menu

Real Madrid 1-1 Man City: Jack Grealish says City are 'unstoppable' at home but who will win?

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Vinicius Jr and Kyle Walker
Vinicius Jr against Kyle Walker was one of the key battles of the first leg - but who will come out on top at Etihad Stadium?

Jack Grealish says Manchester City will feel "unstoppable" when they host Real Madrid in a finely balanced second leg of their Champions League semi-final next Wednesday.

Kevin de Bruyne's second-half effort cancelled out Vinicius Jr's opener for 14-time winners Real, to earn City a 1-1 draw at the Bernabeu, on Tuesday.

Real scored twice in added time before dramatically triumphing against City in Spain at the same stage last term

"We've learned so much since last year," Grealish told BT Sport.

"We have a new team this year, different players. It's a year ago. We have the perfect balance of experience and world-class youngsters. I've never felt so confident going onto the pitch having the players around me."

City were two goals ahead on aggregate going into the 90th minute of their second leg against Real last term but collapsed in remarkable fashion.

Rodrygo scored twice in added time and Karim Benzema then converted an extra-time penalty to see the Spanish side advance 6-5 on aggregate.

However, with this year's tie set to be concluded on City's home patch, where they have won 14 consecutive matches by a combined score of 49-7, the odds feel firmly stacked in favour of Pep Guardiola's Treble-chasing side.

"At the Etihad, we feel unstoppable," added City forward Grealish.

"We came here to try to win, but it shows our character to go a goal down in a place like this. In the end I think it was a fair result. They had their chances, we had a few."

'We are quite good at winning finals'

In the opposing camp, however, Real goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois says the defending champions cannot be discounted.

They have already convincingly beaten Liverpool and Chelsea away from home in this season's competition.

"Next week will be like a final, and we are quite good at winning finals," said the Belgian. "Hopefully we can mentalise it like that even though it is at City and it will be tough for us."

City's previous European knockout ties to end in 1-1 away draws in the first leg both saw them progress to the next round.

Meanwhile, Real have progressed from just two of their nine Champions League knockout stage ties when failing to win the first leg at home - both of these were against Manchester United (1999-00 and 2012-13).

'Real Madrid have nothing to lose'

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, former Marseille and England winger Chris Waddle said he was struggling to identify a clear favourite.

"It's a positive result for Man City. But is it a great result? Will Real Madrid enjoy going to the Etihad with nothing to lose?," said Waddle.

"Manchester City controlled large parts of this game. I think they could have been a little bit more positive in the final third and I think they could have come away with a better result than this.

"Real Madrid know how to manage games and you've got to say some of their football was great on the eye at times."

Former Celtic manager Neil Lennon added: "I think Pep Guardiola will be delighted with the result and the performance. Everyone expects City to win these games 2-0 and 3-0 but it's just not reality because they are playing against a top top team."

'Looks like advantage City' - your views

While the pundits expect a close encounter when Madrid travel to Manchester on Wednesday, 17 May (20:00 BST), the social reaction sways well towards the home side:

Paul: Man City didn't have much excuse for not winning the Champions League even before tonight but now they've got a draw away to Real Madrid they have no excuse at all and should definitely win it. Surely they can't bottle it this time…

Shamshad: Looks like its an advantage to City in Etihad. But don't forget what happened last season in 10 minutes.

Amrul: How is this a good result for City when we there is no away goals? All Real Madrid have to do is play counter or hold on for a 0-0 and lottery of a penalty shootout.

Max: Manchester City have NEVER lost a European tie after drawing the first leg away (won 8 out of 8).

  • Comment posted by margaret, today at 00:45

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by conradk, today at 00:45

    All we know is that at least one FFP dodging team will be in the final.

  • Comment posted by kevmorris, today at 00:38

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by TheGreatMc, today at 00:36

    Madrid will make Manchester Cry. They always have 🥲!

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 00:30

    How Tony Koos didn't get a Red for that waist high tackle... Or... Rudiger for the forearm smash😳?

  • Comment posted by kloppite1957, today at 00:28

    Haaland is still to wake up in this tie. When he does, I think that its game over...

  • Comment posted by Tom, today at 00:27

    Come on Madrid take down the cheats

    • Reply posted by buggsy, today at 00:31

      buggsy replied:
      Precisely. They won’t ever be associated with anything even remotely resembling fair play, so any title they gain is worthless. I remain strong in the belief that they will ultimately be defeated in court.

  • Comment posted by Hippoposthumous, today at 00:26

    How many HYSs does this need.... seriously. Its half time

  • Comment posted by sticks and stones, today at 00:22

    Manchester the greatest team of all time city and please don’t forget to mention ffp sportswashing emptyhad 115 charges oil team ect ect 👍🏆🏆🏆

    • Reply posted by acarter, today at 00:26

      acarter replied:
      It's "etc" to abbreviate etcetera.

  • Comment posted by John, today at 00:21

    The withdrawal of the away goals rule changes everything about this tie.

    1-1 away felt like a win before, now it might as well be 0-0.

    • Reply posted by Gandalf, today at 00:27

      Gandalf replied:
      A change for the better, I feel? I appreciate why the away goals rule existed, but it always felt daft when a team actually went out of the competition on away goals, especially if it was something tight like one game being 1-1 and the other 0-0.

  • Comment posted by Gandalf, today at 00:21

    On the face of it, you’d have to think it’s advantage to City, going into the second leg at the Etihad all square. I just wish it was pretty much anyone except Real. The belief just drips out of their every pore.

    I like that Haaland is yet to really stamp his mark on the tie. Let’s hope that’s what we’ve got to look forward to!

  • Comment posted by pmalone66, today at 00:20

    Tbh I want City to win, because the more games they play the more chance they might slip up in the PL & allow the Gunners back in. This RM side are just so dangerous on the counter, you feel they might nick it. I would like to see an English team lift the trophy though & if Haaland can break the shackles the Spanish team put on him tonight, I feel they will make the final.

  • Comment posted by acarter, today at 00:19

    Can someone explain the point of this vote? What happens when the result is known? What meaningful objective will it achieve? Will the people who failed to identify the winner of the tie have to perform a forfeit? Will those who called
    it correctly receive a reward? Is there any human act more pointless than voting in this? If so, please let me know. Thanks.

    • Reply posted by Sugar, today at 00:21

      Sugar replied:
      Waste of a comment.

  • Comment posted by Ekundayo Ayodele Adeniran, today at 00:18

    You can only write off Real Madrid at your peril. The only thing forever certain in life are death, taxes, and yes, yes, yes; Real Madrid winning the Champions League! See them licking City to reach the final, onwards to winning the trophy, no matter who they face. They fear no for! They are the accomplished masters of the game.

  • Comment posted by buggsy, today at 00:17

    With an entire state, and an incredibly loaded one at that, backing them financially, not winning it this time around is not an option. Very few, at least in the Western world, will bother much, though.

  • Comment posted by You, today at 00:14

    Why do we keep this pretence up that an English team is favourites against Real Madrid?

    It has never been the case in over a 100 years and nothing has changed.

    City might yet get lucky and win the tie but luck is what they need just like every other team who have ever played Real Madrid.

    Real Madrid are better.

    • Reply posted by acarter, today at 00:23

      acarter replied:
      I think it's because they're the favourites. Hope that assists you.

  • Comment posted by margaret, today at 00:11

    The greatest treble in history is very much on folks ! Enjoy the ride.

    • Reply posted by Gandalf, today at 00:22

      Gandalf replied:
      Obviously it’s “on” in the sense that we’re within single figures of games remaining and all three competitions are still open to us, but I still think it’s too early to talk about it.

  • Comment posted by Justfacts, today at 00:10

    Still a coin toss.

  • Comment posted by Spicy Virgin, today at 00:09

    I would love City to lose because of cheating fiancial fair-play rule. Arsenal deserves to win the league.

    • Reply posted by Gandalf, today at 00:23

      Gandalf replied:
      Would you like City’s independent hearing to determine whether they actually did “cheat” any FFP rules to take place before you condemn them, or are you not bothered about due process?

  • Comment posted by barrymanulow, today at 00:09

    The atmosphere on a champions league tie at the Etihad is electric and will push the team on to a win

    • Reply posted by AD, today at 00:37

      AD replied:
      Empty seats 😁👍

