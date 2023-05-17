Everton Women v Arsenal Women

First Half ends, Everton Women 0, Arsenal Women 4.
Line-ups
Everton Women
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 12Ramsey
- 28HolmgaardBooked at 10mins
- 5Björn
- 23Holmgaard
- 14Sørensen
- 7Wheeler
- 22Galli
- 2Veje
- 10Bennison
- 15Beever-Jones
- 25Snoeijs
Substitutes
- 4Sevecke
- 8Christiansen
- 17Hope
- 18Brosnan
- 20Finnigan
- 21Maier
- 27Stenevik
Arsenal Women
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Zinsberger
- 3Wubben-Moy
- 5Beattie
- 2Carvalho Souza
- 16Maritz
- 12Maanum
- 13Wälti
- 15McCabe
- 21Pelova
- 19Foord
- 25Blackstenius
Substitutes
- 7Catley
- 14D'Angelo
- 18Marckese
- 20Queiroz Costa
- 22Kühl
- 27Taylor
- 29Goldie
- 50Doe
- 56Godfrey
- Referee:
- Cheryl Foster
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away8
- Corners
- Home0
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away3
Live Text
Half Time
Attempt blocked. Aurora Galli (Everton Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Katja Snoeijs.
Hand ball by Frida Maanum (Arsenal Women).
Attempt saved. Caitlin Foord (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jen Beattie with a headed pass.
Attempt missed. Katie McCabe (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Lia Wälti.
Goal!
Goal! Everton Women 0, Arsenal Women 4. Lotte Wubben-Moy (Arsenal Women) header from very close range to the top right corner. Assisted by Frida Maanum with a cross following a set piece situation.
Katie McCabe (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Nicoline Sørensen (Everton Women).
Goal!
Goal! Everton Women 0, Arsenal Women 3. Caitlin Foord (Arsenal Women) header from very close range to the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Stina Blackstenius (Arsenal Women) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Katie McCabe with a cross.
Attempt saved. Stina Blackstenius (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Victoria Pelova.
Foul by Aurora Galli (Everton Women).
Lia Wälti (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Caitlin Foord (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Victoria Pelova.
Goal!
Goal! Everton Women 0, Arsenal Women 2. Katie McCabe (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Victoria Pelova.
Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Emily Ramsey.
Attempt missed. Agnes Beever-Jones (Everton Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Hanna Bennison.
Attempt blocked. Katja Snoeijs (Everton Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Goal!
Goal! Everton Women 0, Arsenal Women 1. Caitlin Foord (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Noëlle Maritz with a cross.
Katrine Veje (Everton Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.