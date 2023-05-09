Last updated on .From the section Burnley

Vincent Kompany continues to be linked with clubs despite signing a new five-year deal at Burnley

Chairman Alan Pace says keeping manager Vincent Kompany at Burnley is like "dating the most beautiful girl in town and knowing there's probably no chance she'll ever marry you".

Kompany won promotion to the Premier League with the Clarets as they claimed the Championship title with 101 points.

The 37-year-old has since signed a new five-year deal, but speculation continues to link him with other clubs.

"It's all the time," Pace told BBC Radio Lancashire.

"It's not a worry for me that I'm going to ever fire him, because that's a different story.

"My worry is, as I've tried to explain to him, is it's like dating the most beautiful girl in town, and knowing there's probably no chance she'll ever marry you.

"But, everybody else wants to marry her. So it's like, how long can you date, how long can you stay together, how long can you stay a couple?

"I hope it's for a very, very, very long time. But it's up to 'her'."

'One of the most special people I've met'

As managing partner of ALK Capital and in a long business career, Pace has been involved in recruitment of plenty of personnel.

Getting the appointment of a new manager right following relegation from the Premier League in 2021-22 was integral, given the stakes financially and the difficulty of the Championship.

However, the Belgian and Burnley appear to have been a perfect fit, given their seemingly unstoppable march to the title this season.

"Vincent is probably one of the most special people I've ever met," Pace added.

"One of the most thoughtful, considerate, holding the highest standards and culture-bearers I've ever met, standards for himself and for others.

"The ability to communicate his desire for success, his willingness to get into the weeds and the depths of whatever it takes to dig it out and make it possible.

"The way he can develop relationships with players and others, you all see it in the media all the time but all I'm telling you is you only get one-10th of what he really is.

"I'm sure only his family knows how special he really is, but from what I've got to spend time with, he's incredible."