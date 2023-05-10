Close menu

Mark Noble on Declan Rice, David Moyes and West Ham's season

By Simon StoneBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section West Hamcomments76

Europa Conference League trophy would be 'payback' for West Ham fans, says Mark Noble

If anyone knows the ups and downs of life at West Ham United, it is Mark Noble.

Born in Canning Town, a fan all his life, a player from the age of 11 to his retirement last year at 35, after a few months of downtime and holidays with his family, Noble returned to the Hammers in January as their sporting director.

This season has been spent struggling at the wrong end of the Premier League despite an impressive £160m summer spend, aimed at building on consecutive top-seven finishes.

But, the club won the prestigious FA Youth Cup for the first time in 24 years by beating Arsenal last month; overcame Manchester United at the weekend to virtually assure their top-flight status and are now looking forward to a Europa Conference League semi-final first-leg with AZ Alkmaar, a potential final in Prague on 7 June, and a first trophy since 1980.

"You have to take the rough with the smooth at West Ham, it has always been that way," Noble told BBC Sport.

"That is why we all love the club. Sometimes it breaks your heart, it really does. But there are times where it brings you tears of joy."

Moyes on his promise to 'dad dance' if Hammers make final

West Ham avoid managerial churn

Moyes has felt the force of the discontent, with fans turning against him, particularly during the 4-0 hammering at Brighton on 4 March, when they sang "sacked in the morning" at one stage.

But chairman David Sullivan stood firm. He reasoned it would be counterproductive to get rid of Moyes, then try to find someone like the Scot who could rescue the situation.

It meant Moyes did not join the record-breaking 14 top-flight managers who have lost their jobs this season.

"No-one has hidden from it," said Noble. "The manager has been clear. The Premier League is a demanding league and for a long time we have been in a relegation battle.

"He knows the game as well as anyone. He knows the pressure he was under. Fourteen managers have been changed this year in the Premier League. It is madness.

"We stuck with David and it looks like he has got us out of trouble and we are in a European semi-final, which is fantastic. We can start looking forward now."

The reduced lifespan of a manager is one of the reasons why going down that avenue holds little appeal for Noble, even though he has often been thought of as being ideal for the role.

He is not prepared to sacrifice long-awaited time with his family and risk having to uproot them for a job that might only last a couple of weeks.

Besides, he is only interested in one club, And Noble feels he has more to offer in his current role.

"I have been at the club since I was 11, my son is in the academy and I have never done any badges," he said.

"I love giving the young lads pointers and telling them how they can improve but I don't want to stand on the side of the pitch and get sacked after six months.

"Once you are sacked, there is probably no way back for you at a club and I feel I still have so much to offer this one, to keep improving it behind the scenes. Hopefully once I have the longevity, I can affect it a lot more from the position I am in than I would as a manager."

Noble's experience on relegation battles

Upon Noble's return to West Ham in January, it was clear there was little money to spend.

So, in addition to making alterations around the club's junior sides, he took it upon himself to talk directly to a group of first-team players who, largely, had enjoyed two seasons of success and plaudits, finishing sixth and seventh to qualify for Europe through their league position for the first time in their history.

"We weren't doing great in the league and, for a while, it was a stressful time," he said.

"I was sitting on the sidelines when I was used to being able to help on the pitch.

"It was a case of speaking to the players and letting them know what it's like to be there because in truth, a lot of our players haven't felt what it has been like this year, being in a relegation battle.

"But I have been through it many times, so I tried to give them my experience."

'Declan Rice is a better person than a player'

The Football News Show: Viral clip shows who the real Declan Rice is, says Mark Noble.

Given former West Ham captains include legendary duo Bobby Moore and Billy Bonds, who remain the only players to lead the club to significant trophy success, it means a lot to Noble that, in Declan Rice, he feels he has a worthy successor.

Rice's ability on the field is unquestioned - Moyes called him the "probably the best English midfielder around" this week. He is a key figure in Gareth Southgate's squad and a potential leader of his country at some point in the future.

Clearly, Rice is also a man in demand even though he has a year left on his contract, with the Hammers retaining the option for a further season after that. Arsenal are the latest club to be strongly linked with the 24-year-old.

But this week, he went viral on social mediaexternal-link for the way he reacted after spotting a young fan sobbing in the London Stadium after the Manchester United victory purely because Rice was walking towards him.

"I didn't shock me," said Noble. "That is the way he is. He has such a big heart.

"It gave me a bit of comfort he was going to replace me as captain. He carries on the morals that I have and the love for the club and the fans.

"It was just a small little thing but when the Under-8s first sign we get all the families in and give them a shirt with their name on the back and videos. They have a great day.

"I was there and spoke to the parents but he showed up and all the kids jumped on him.

"Dec is a better person than a player and that is saying something."

How to follow West Ham on the BBC bannerWest Ham banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

76 comments

  • Comment posted by Defund The BBC, today at 18:33

    Bring in the Hammers legend Glenn Roeder

  • Comment posted by James, today at 18:33

    Along with Gloria Gaynor West Ham will survive

    If West Ham win the Europa Conference it will have been an awesome season - they make Norwich/Ipswich look successful in the trophy world - this is way better than the InterToto

    Their poor fans have a very poor stadium unless it's full though

    Which it could be if the pricing (travel inc) was right

  • Comment posted by hammertime, today at 18:15

    In 40 odd years of supporting them I must've missed the joy part

    • Reply posted by Raymondo, today at 18:19

      Raymondo replied:
      🤣 tell me about it!!!

  • Comment posted by Nicholas, today at 18:07

    West Ham, almost as Spursy as Spurs

    • Reply posted by Doody Rev, today at 18:10

      Doody Rev replied:
      No. the West Ham fans don’t go round thinking that they support an elite football club despite not winning a single elite trophy for over 30 years.

  • Comment posted by Mr and Mrs Banks, today at 18:02

    The biggest mistake West Ham made was spending loads of money and then insisting on a “change of philosophy” in footballing terms. Nothing wrong with a resolute defence and counter attacking football.
    See your team play attractive football & get thumped? Or collect 3 points?

    • Reply posted by United States of Whatever, today at 18:31

      United States of Whatever replied:
      They stopped the counter-attacking football when all the other mid- and bottom table teams twigged that sitting back and countering WH was the way to go. We couldn't open a single defence when in possession. It all started in January last season.

  • Comment posted by Y0U, today at 18:01

    Why would you make a former player, with no qualifications or experience in any kind of management role, sporting director? It's typical of the British 'well he used to be a decent player let's give him a go' attitude.

    And as Fat Frank and Slippy G have both shown, it ends in tears more often than not.

    • Reply posted by okokok, today at 18:06

      okokok replied:
      I think it's better to have an ex player who knows about the game rather than someone who doesn't. The role of a sporting director is very different to that of a manager.

  • Comment posted by okokok, today at 18:01

    Noble was singing the praises of Moyes. I wonder who the manager will be at the start of next season ? Like Noble said they have quality players for a first eleven. I think it's fair to say then that they have seriously under performed for say the first 30 games this season. There is not enough pressure on the players to perform regularly to a high standard. There is little competition for places

  • Comment posted by starsail1, today at 18:00

    It’s true. I’m upset they are staying up. 😂

  • Comment posted by Raymondo, today at 17:57

    I began watching West Ham when football teams all over the country were full of 'local' lads playing for their neighbourhood club. Of course the world has changed since then. 'One club' players will disappear. Perhaps Mark Noble is the last we'll see, though I reckon there are plenty still playing, especially in the lower leagues. Trevor Brooking was my all-time hero one-club man.

    • Reply posted by Y0U, today at 18:02

      Y0U replied:
      When clubs were clubs, not international sporting brands who also happen to occasionally play football.

  • Comment posted by Doody Rev, today at 17:48

    Rice will be sold for a high price to a wealthy club. Any cut price deals will need to be offset by players going in the opposite direction. But only players that improve the squad in the right area of the squad. I don’t see very many of the cast offs from Man Utd being able to vastly improve west ham. Same goes for Arsenal. Both have some decent first 11 but betond that they are pretty rubbish.

  • Comment posted by gobby howrongur, today at 17:44

    Mark Noble class act has to be said. Respect

    • Reply posted by Zaphod, today at 18:29

      Zaphod replied:
      Well said..

  • Comment posted by Common Sense is not so common, today at 17:42

    Would love to see Dec in a Man Utd shirt

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 17:48

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      Why not Ant also?

  • Comment posted by Adam West, today at 17:41

    My late father would have told you that being a Hammers supporter would break your heart 99% of the time.

  • Comment posted by YodaTheCat, today at 17:39

    Sums up our club well and why Nobes and Dec are so valuable to us. Would rather be savouring the occasional win over the money bags glory hunters than getting irate at not winning every game and how a £100m player is not good enough for them.

  • Comment posted by Neil, today at 17:39

    Break your heart?
    Like when players abuse defenceless animals & the manager doesn't drop them, sending entirely the wrong message.
    I lost all respect for self serving Moyes & West Ham at that point.
    Shame they won't get relegated.

    • Reply posted by Twickenhammer, today at 17:43

      Twickenhammer replied:
      Oh well never mind...I'm sure our fans and players will get by without your respect

  • Comment posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 17:39

    Mark Noble is a West Ham icon. West Ham should change their badge to incorporate him, like Bournemouth have a former player's head outline in their badge.

    • Reply posted by Rob, today at 17:57

      Rob replied:
      His mates in the boardroom have already destroyed a decent club badge, let's not make it worse by sticking his overrated noggin on it.

  • Comment posted by Defund The BBC, today at 17:38

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 17:46

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      Now don't get carried away.

  • Comment posted by Ichnichtenlichten, today at 17:30

    Respect to the board for sticking with Moyes; replacing him would probably have seen them relegated.

    Also, big respect to Noble, a man who loves his club and will always give everything for it - proper class.

    From a long suffering Charlton fan.

    • Reply posted by Raymondo, today at 18:23

      Raymondo replied:
      Thanks for Billy Bonds 😁

  • Comment posted by BlueFox, today at 17:29

    Staying in the league and winning a European cup would be a fantastic season, unfortunately the bigger clubs will poach Rice next season

  • Comment posted by Defund The BBC, today at 17:29

    I'm glad west ham have survived only to go through the abuse and torture again next season.

    • Reply posted by pm61, today at 18:00

      pm61 replied:
      From someone as witty as you no doubt

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport