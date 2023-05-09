Last updated on .From the section Dundee

Gary Bowyer has left his post as Dundee manager less than a week after leading the club to the Scottish Premiership.

Former Blackburn Rovers, Blackpool and Salford City boss Bowyer took charge last June and guided Dundee to the Scottish Championship title in a dramatic denouement on Friday.

Dundee say they are "grateful" but that "now is the time for certainty as we enter a critical summer".

Bowyer, 51, had been linked external-link with a return to Blackpool.

"Given the importance of the weeks and months ahead, I felt it was necessary to ensure we are all aligned on the direction needed to ensure the club is ready for its return to the Premiership," said managing director John Nelms.

Former Scotland manager Gordon Strachan - Dundee's technical director - will lead the search for a replacement, with former St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson among those rumoured to be in contention.

Bowyer's assistant Billy Barr has also left the club.