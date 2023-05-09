Kevin van Veen has hit 21 league goals for a side sitting eighth in the 12-team Premiership

Kevin van Veen would be happy if Motherwell were to cash in on a summer transfer but insists he is "more than delighted" at Fir Park.

The Dutchman, 31, has scored 25 goals in all competitions this season and has a year to run on his contract.

That form has earned him a PFA Scotland player of the year nomination, along with Celtic trio Callum McGregor, Reo Hatate and Kyogo Furuhashi.

"It's very clichéd but I love playing for the club," said Van Veen.

"At the moment, I can't say anything other than I'm focused on Motherwell. They gave me a platform to show my ability and what I can do.

"But what I can't say, for example, is if the club is getting a really good transfer sum in the summer to not say no, financially for them I give everything.

"I'm more than willing to help the club in a financial way, that doesn't mean I want to leave.

"If everybody is happy and thinking it is the right thing then we need to sit around the table and see what's best for the player and also for the club.

"I'm a bit older, so if there is one more chance to make a step up or if it's financially, I want everybody to agree on it. I would never leave on a bad taste.

"It's going to be interesting in the summer to see what's going to happen but I'm more than delighted to be a Motherwell player."

Van Veen signed for Motherwell in the summer of 2021, arriving as a free agent from Scunthorpe United.

He has scored in each of his past seven Scottish Premiership games (10 goals), which is the best run in the league since Rangers' Alfredo Morelos in December 2018.

The last player to score in eight in a row in the top-flight was Craig Dargo for Inverness Caledonian Thistle in February 2006.