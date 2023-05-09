Last updated on .From the section Plymouth

Danny Mayor (left) and Conor Grant are among the players leaving promoted Plymouth this summer

Midfielder Danny Mayor is among five players to be released by League One champions Plymouth Argyle this summer.

Defender James Bolton, wing-back Conor Grant, striker Luke Jephcott and goalkeeper Adam Parkes have also been released by the club.

Mayor, 32, has made 163 appearances for the Pilgrims since joining from Bury in 2019, including 34 during this season.

"Danny Mayor has been there every day throughout my coaching career so far," manager Steven Schumacher said.

"We both feel, for the sake of Danny's beautiful young family, the time has come for him to move back home and take on a new challenge. I'm going to miss him so much, but what a way to end our journey together."

Jordan Houghton, James Wilson, Dan Scarr, 17-goal top scorer Ryan Hardie and Niall Ennis have all been offered new contracts for next season in the Championship, while Brendan Galloway has triggered a one-year extension.

Grant joined Plymouth in 2018 although only played 11 times in all competitions this campaign, because of a long-term thigh injury.

Bolton, 28, has similarly seen much of his time at the club hampered by injury, making just 22 appearances since signing in 2021.

Jephcott, meanwhile, has been on loan at League Two Swindon since September.

"This is the absolute hardest part of being a manager," Schumacher continued.

"To have to say goodbye to people, who have become more than just a player, who have actually become good friends over the last five years is incredibly hard."