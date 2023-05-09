Last updated on .From the section Exeter

Gary Woods has previously had spells in England with Doncaster, Watford, Leyton Orient and Oldham

Exeter City goalkeeper Gary Woods has signed a new one-year contract with the League One club.

The 32-year-old made seven appearances for the Grecians after joining on a short-term deal in February following his departure from Kilmarnock.

"It was an easy decision to make as since I've come down here I've really enjoyed my time," he told the club website. external-link

"The people at the club have made me feel really welcome."