Striker Matty Taylor first joined hometown club Oxford as a youth player and went on to appear 164 times for the club

Oxford United striker Matty Taylor, wing-back Djavan Anderson and winger Jodi Jones have been released by the League One club.

Taylor, 33, first joined his hometown club as a youth player and scored 64 goals in 164 games across two spells.

The striker spent the second half of the season on loan at Port Vale.

"Obviously Matty Taylor is a club legend and has been here in two spells since he was just a kid," head coach Liam Manning said external-link .

"I am sure the fans will join us in thanking him for everything he has done for the club.

"The other players are also good people who we wish well for the future."

Dutch defender Anderson, 28, and Jones, 25, were both out of contract this summer.

Anderson made 30 appearances in all competitions after signing from Lazio last September while Jones featured only five times in the league before joining National League side Notts County on loan in January.

Academy players Slavi Spasov, Kie Plumley, Ben Davis, Yoav Sade and Will Owens have also been released.