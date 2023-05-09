Last updated on .From the section Swansea

Swansea sold Flynn Downes for a sizeable profit, just a year after signing the midfielder from Ipswich

Swansea City made a loss of £12.5m for the 2021-22 Championship season, according to accounts lodged at Companies House.

The club suffered a £7.65m drop in turnover as parachute payments from their time in the Premier League ended.

Swansea's operating loss before player sales jumped to £23.12m, with £10.89m generated from transfers including Flynn Downes' move to West Ham.

The figures cover the financial year to June 2022.

They do not include details of recent investment in the club from new chairman Andy Coleman.

Notes in the accounts, though, do confirm loans of £16m were given to the club and then converted into equity by Swansea's US ownership group.

There is also confirmation of external loans as the club worked to manage cash flow, with media payments dropping significantly from £21.67m to £9.29m.