Last updated on .From the section Luton

News of Sonny Bradley's departure was announced at the Luton kit sponsors' dinner

Luton Town captain Sonny Bradley is to leave the Championship club at the end of the season.

Bradley, 31, has made 175 appearances since arriving from Plymouth Argyle in 2018, 19 of them in 2022-23.

The club said the decision had been taken following "amicable discussions" with head coach Rob Edwards.

The Hatters finished third in the table and are preparing for the play-offs for the second successive season, having been beaten by Huddersfield a year ago.

"I have so much respect for him as a human being and a player, because he's done such a great job as captain of this club for such a long time," said Edwards.

"We have a huge couple of weeks ahead of us and he will play a big part in that, but I urge every supporter to thank him for what he has done for Luton Town whenever you get the chance."

Bradley scored Luton's first goal in the second tier following promotion from League One in 2019.

He did not play for four months of this season because of a knee injury, but has started the past five games to help Edwards' team stretch their unbeaten run to 14.

The first leg of their play-off semi-final against Sunderland takes place on Wearside on Saturday, with the return at Kenilworth Road next Tuesday.

The winners will play either Middlesbrough or Coventry at Wembley, on 27 May, for a place in the Premier League.