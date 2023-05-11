Juventus v Sevilla

First Half ends, Juventus 0, Sevilla 1.
Line-ups
Juventus
Formation 3-5-1-1
- 1Szczesny
- 6Danilo
- 19Bonucci
- 12Alex Sandro
- 11Ju Cuadrado
- 20Miretti
- 5Locatelli
- 25RabiotBooked at 43mins
- 17Kostic
- 22Di María
- 9Vlahovic
Substitutes
- 7Chiesa
- 10Pogba
- 14Milik
- 15Gatti
- 18Kean
- 23Pinsoglio
- 24Rugani
- 30Soulé
- 32Paredes
- 36Perin
- 43Iling-Junior
- 44Fagioli
Sevilla
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 13Bono
- 16Navas
- 44Badé
- 6Gudelj
- 19Acuña
- 20Reges
- 10Rakitic
- 55OcamposSubstituted forMontielat 34'minutes
- 21Torres
- 25Gil
- 15En-Nesyri
Substitutes
- 1Dmitrovic
- 2Montiel
- 3Alex Telles
- 4Rekik
- 12Mir
- 17Lamela
- 24Gómez
- 31Flores
- 43Bueno Sebastián
- Referee:
- Daniel Siebert
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away5
- Corners
- Home3
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away5
Live Text
Half Time
Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Óliver Torres (Sevilla).
Attempt missed. Youssef En-Nesyri (Sevilla) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Adrien Rabiot (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Marcos Acuña (Sevilla).
Attempt missed. Nemanja Gudelj (Sevilla) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Marcos Acuña.
Corner, Sevilla. Conceded by Danilo.
Foul by Manuel Locatelli (Juventus).
Post update
Ivan Rakitic (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Adrien Rabiot (Juventus) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Adrien Rabiot (Juventus).
Fernando (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Manuel Locatelli (Juventus).
Bryan Gil (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Fabio Miretti (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Bryan Gil (Sevilla).
Corner, Sevilla. Conceded by Wojciech Szczesny.
Attempt saved. Ivan Rakitic (Sevilla) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Marcos Acuña.
Substitution, Sevilla. Gonzalo Montiel replaces Lucas Ocampos because of an injury.