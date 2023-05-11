Close menu
Europa League - Semi-Final - 1st Leg
JuventusJuventus0SevillaSevilla1

Juventus v Sevilla

Last updated on .From the section Europa League

Line-ups

Juventus

Formation 3-5-1-1

  • 1Szczesny
  • 6Danilo
  • 19Bonucci
  • 12Alex Sandro
  • 11Ju Cuadrado
  • 20Miretti
  • 5Locatelli
  • 25RabiotBooked at 43mins
  • 17Kostic
  • 22Di María
  • 9Vlahovic

Substitutes

  • 7Chiesa
  • 10Pogba
  • 14Milik
  • 15Gatti
  • 18Kean
  • 23Pinsoglio
  • 24Rugani
  • 30Soulé
  • 32Paredes
  • 36Perin
  • 43Iling-Junior
  • 44Fagioli

Sevilla

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 13Bono
  • 16Navas
  • 44Badé
  • 6Gudelj
  • 19Acuña
  • 20Reges
  • 10Rakitic
  • 55OcamposSubstituted forMontielat 34'minutes
  • 21Torres
  • 25Gil
  • 15En-Nesyri

Substitutes

  • 1Dmitrovic
  • 2Montiel
  • 3Alex Telles
  • 4Rekik
  • 12Mir
  • 17Lamela
  • 24Gómez
  • 31Flores
  • 43Bueno Sebastián
Referee:
Daniel Siebert

Match Stats

Home TeamJuventusAway TeamSevilla
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home3
Away12
Shots on Target
Home0
Away5
Corners
Home3
Away3
Fouls
Home4
Away5

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Juventus 0, Sevilla 1.

  2. Post update

    Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Óliver Torres (Sevilla).

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Youssef En-Nesyri (Sevilla) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

  5. Post update

    Adrien Rabiot (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Marcos Acuña (Sevilla).

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Nemanja Gudelj (Sevilla) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Marcos Acuña.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Sevilla. Conceded by Danilo.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Manuel Locatelli (Juventus).

  10. Post update

    Ivan Rakitic (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Booking

    Adrien Rabiot (Juventus) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Adrien Rabiot (Juventus).

  13. Post update

    Fernando (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Manuel Locatelli (Juventus).

  15. Post update

    Bryan Gil (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  16. Post update

    Fabio Miretti (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Bryan Gil (Sevilla).

  18. Post update

    Corner, Sevilla. Conceded by Wojciech Szczesny.

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ivan Rakitic (Sevilla) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Marcos Acuña.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Sevilla. Gonzalo Montiel replaces Lucas Ocampos because of an injury.

Top Stories