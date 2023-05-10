Close menu
Europa League - Semi-Final - 1st Leg
RomaRoma20:00B LeverkusenBayer 04 Leverkusen
Venue: Olimpico

Roma v Bayer 04 Leverkusen: Jose Mourinho relishing Xabi Alonso reunion in Europa League

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Xabi Alonso and Jose Mourinho talk to each other while at Real Madrid
Xabi Alonso played under Jose Mourinho at Real Madrid from 2010-13

Roma boss Jose Mourinho is relishing a reunion with Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso when the two sides meet in their Europa League semi-final first leg on Thursday.

Mourinho was Alonso's manager at Real Madrid between 2010 to 2013.

Together, they won the La Liga title, Copa del Rey and the Spanish Super Cup.

"I haven't seen him for a long time," said Mourinho. "We've always had a fantastic rapport, more than between a coach and a player."

Alonso, who took charge of Leverkusen last October, is also looking forward to facing Mourinho as a manager for the first time.

"Of course, it's special for me to play against him," said the former Liverpool midfielder.

"I had a great time with him and I learned a lot from him. Mourinho knows how to inspire a team and he was always a leader.

"I'm looking forward to seeing him, but when the game starts I will be completely focused on the events on the pitch and I will dedicate all my energy exclusively to working with my team."

Roma have reached the semi-final of a European competition for a third consecutive season, but are in a difficult run of form at the moment having failed to win any of their last four games.

Mourinho expects a tough challenge from Alonso's side, who he believes are one of Europe's best teams on the counter-attack.

"They are very dangerous in this moment of the game, they defend, wait for the opponent to lose the ball and then it's difficult to stop them," he added.

"He uses the style that suits his players more, five or six of them could run the 100m with Marcell Jacobs at the Olympics."

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 11th May 2023

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal650183515
2PSV Eindhoven64111541113
3Bodø/Glimt6114510-54
4Zürich6105516-113

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fenerbahçe6420137614
2Rennes6330118312
3AEK Larnaca6123710-35
4Dynamo Kyiv6015511-61

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Betis6510124816
2Roma6312117410
3Ludogorets621389-17
4HJK Helsinki6015213-111

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Union Saint-Gilloise6411117413
2Union Berlin640242212
3Sporting Braga631297210
4Malmö FF6006311-80

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Sociedad6501102815
2Man Utd6501103715
3Sheriff Tiraspol6204410-66
4Omonia Nicosia6006312-90

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Feyenoord622213948
2FC Midtjylland622212848
3Lazio6222911-28
4SK Sturm Graz6222410-68

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Freiburg64201331014
2Nantes6303611-59
3FK Qarabag62229548
4Olympiakos6024211-92

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ferencvárosi TC631289-110
2Monaco631298110
3Trabzonspor630311929
4Red Star Belgrade6204911-26
View full Europa League tables

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport