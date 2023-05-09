Last updated on .From the section European Football

Moyes on his promise to 'dad dance' if Hammers make final

West Ham boss David Moyes believes his side are playing their best football at the right time of the season as they look to win the Europa Conference League.

The Hammers host Dutch side AZ Alkmaar in the first leg of their semi-final on Thursday.

"I do believe we're playing some of our best stuff just now," Moyes said.

Should they come out on top in the two-legged tie then West Ham will reach their first European final in 47 years.

"I remember Sir Alex Ferguson always used to talk about that, this was the time of year where you had to be at your best," added Moyes.

"It tends to be now that games are really important; semi-finals, finals, league games you have to win. Having your best form at this time of the season is always important.

"I think we can still get much better and I'm hoping we're going to show that in the coming games."

Europa Conference League trophy would be 'payback' for West Ham fans, says Mark Noble

West Ham lost three games in a row before beating Manchester United 1-0 on Sunday to move seven points clear of the relegation zone in 15th place.

"That result was obviously massive for this club so going into tomorrow night it's given us a lot of confidence," said forward Jarrod Bowen.

"We can use it as a kind of springboard to help us. We know it's going to be a difficult game.

"They're a really good side and it's a European semi-final. We're at home first so we can use that to our advantage with our fans and the atmosphere I know they're going to create."

AZ Alkmaar are currently fourth in the Dutch Eredivisie and have won three of their last four games in all competitions.

West Ham are likely to be without defender Kurt Zouma as he recovers from an ankle injury and Moyes is expecting a tough test on Thursday.

"I think they are having an amazing season and we have a really tough opponent," he said.

"Any Dutch team will be good. They play good football and are well coached."