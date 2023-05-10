Greg Taylor was out of action for a year after breaking an ankle against Plymouth in August 2021

Cambridge United defender Greg Taylor is to leave at the end of his contract after more than 10 years with the club.

The 33-year-old made 15 appearances this season, the most recent in a 5-1 defeat by Shrewsbury in January.

The U's secured their League One status on the final day of the campaign with a 2-0 win over Forest Green Rovers.

"I am sad to be leaving a place that has become my home but I am leaving the club in a better place than when I joined," Taylor told the club website.

He was signed from Luton Town in the summer of 2013 and played every game that season as they regained their place in the English Football League and won the FA Trophy.

Taylor did the same again in 2020 as he captained them to promotion from League Two and has played 373 games for the U's in total, the 10th highest in the club's history.

"Having worked within the first team set up for many seasons now, he has been relied upon by multiple head coaches and since my appointment, has been an integral part of the team," said boss Mark Bonner.

"I thank him for his contributions, dedication and resilience throughout the past decade and will miss his character around the training ground."