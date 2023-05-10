Last updated on .From the section Sutton United

Omar Bugiel scored six goals in 35 league appearances for Sutton this season

Forward Omar Bugiel and midfielder Will Randall are among 10 players who have been released by Sutton United after the end of the League Two campaign.

The pair were the joint-top scorers for the U's this term with six goals each.

Defender Cody Rowe and forward Donovan Wilson, who - like Bugiel and Randall - both featured more than 30 times this season, will also leave the club.

Filip Chalupniczak, Roman Charles-Cook, Luke Gambin, Adam Lovatt, Matt Ridley and Kwame Thomas round off the exits.