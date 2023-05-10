Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Vera Pauw guided the Republic of Ireland to their first major tournament

Republic of Ireland manager Vera Pauw has described a proposal that players should only be released for international duty 10 days before the Women's World Cup as "crazy".

The European Clubs' Association (ECA) wants countries to stick to Fifa's mandatory release periods.

The tournament in Australia and New Zealand begins on 20 July, when the Republic play Australia in their opening game.

"I'm really concerned," Pauw said.

The 60-year-old Dutch native strongly opposes the proposal and fears later call-ups will increase the likelihood of injuries.

She feels a two-week break for each player is sufficient and suggested the spate of injuries suffered by Women's Super League players has influenced the ECA's stance.

"It's not been wise of the European Club Association to say it like that," Pauw continued.

"What they (ECA) say about the safety of the players, they need to ask the experts first before they come out with something.

"It's crazy and it's just a panic reaction on the basis of all the injuries in England."