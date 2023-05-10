Last updated on .From the section Irish

Glentoran 5-0 Glenavon: Glens score five to book place in European play-off final

Glentoran and Cliftonville will meet in Saturday's European play-off final after both secured home semi-final victories.

The Glens eased through with a 5-0 win over Glenavon at the Oval while the Reds held off a spirited Coleraine fightback to win 2-1 at Solitude.

Luke McCullough, Conor McMenamin, Jay Donnelly and Rory Donnelly were on target for the Glens, with Robbie Garrett scoring an own goal.

Saturday's decider will be at the Oval.

The Reds looked comfortable at 2-0 up after Ronan Doherty added to Ryan Curran's early opener before Matthew Shevlin's goal 17 minutes from time put them under pressure.

Shevlin missed a good chance to equalise for the Bannsiders with a free header at the back post late on as the Reds held on to reach the final.

The winner of Saturday's play-off final will secure the Irish Premiership's final spot in the Europa Conference League.

Curran and Doherty send Reds into fifth play-off final

Ronan Doherty scored Cliftonville's second

Cliftonville's win see them contest their fifth European play-off final after getting off to the best possible start when Ryan Curran put the hosts in front early on.

Curran found Joe Gormley out wide before driving into the Bannsiders penalty area to meet Gormley's pull back with a low drive into the bottom corner.

The hosts, currently with Declan O'Hara in interim charge after Paddy McLaughlin's departure in April, doubled their lead on 20 minutes when unmarked Doherty's volley squeezed past Gareth Deane at his near post.

Shevlin gave Oran Kearney's side hope in the 71st minute when he headed home Josh Carson's pinpoint cross after a quick Coleraine throw-in.

Cliftonville came close to adding a third when Ronan Hale struck the crossbar before Stephen O'Donnell and Shevlin both missed chances to equalise when they headed straight at Nathan Gartside.

Easy for Glentoran as Glenavon fail to threaten

While Cliftonville had a tense finish, Glentoran cruised into Saturday's final with a 5-0 demolition of Glenavon at the Oval after opening the scoring in the third minute.

Niall McGinn's inswinging corner caused mayhem in the Glenavon penalty area and McCullough's initial close-range effort was blocked, but the ball popped up nicely for the defender to nod home from three yards.

Rodney McAree's side doubled their advantage on 35 minutes when Rhys Marshall released McMenamin down the left flank and, when defender Sean Ward lost his footing, it left the Northern Ireland international a clear run on goal before beating Rory Brown at his near post.

The Glens added a third eight minutes into the second period when McMenamin tricked his way in on the right hand side of the Glenavon penalty area and his low cross was bundled home with the final touch coming off Glenavon midfielder Garrett.

Glentoran grabbed a fourth goal on 73 minutes. McCullough started the move by bringing the ball out from the back and his pass down the right-hand channel saw McMenamin outpace defender Danny Wallace before rolling the ball across the face of goal for in-rushing substitute Jay Donnelly to sweep home.

A fifth goal followed on 79 minutes when Rory Donnelly played a one-two with brother Jay before calmly placing a shot past Brown.