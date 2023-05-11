Last updated on .From the section Republic of Ireland

The Parc des Princes is home to Ligue 1 leaders PSG

The Republic of Ireland's Euro 2024 qualifier away to France later this year will be played at Parc des Princes in Paris.

The French usually play their home games at Stade de France in St Denis but that stadium is unavailable as it is a rugby World Cup venue.

France host the Republic on 7 September, with the rugby World Cup starting the following day.

Home to Paris Saint-Germain, the Parc des Princes has a 47.929 capacity.

It is 43 years since the Republic last played a competitive match at the Paris ground. when a side managed by Eoin Hand lost 2-0 in a 1982 World Cup qualifier.

September's match against France will be a fourth Euro 2024 qualifier for Stephen Kenny's side, who lost 1-0 to the French in their opener at the Aviva Stadium.

They have a qualifier double-header before the trip to France, playing Greece away on 16 June before hosting Gibraltar in Dublin three days later.