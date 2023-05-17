Close menu
League One - Play-offs - 2nd Leg
Sheff WedSheffield Wednesday20:00PeterboroughPeterborough United
Venue: Hillsborough

Sheffield Wednesday v Peterborough United: Posh boss Darren Ferguson calls for repeat performance

Last updated on .From the section League One

Peterborough United players celebrate a goal against Sheffield Wednesday
Peterborough United are the first team to take a lead of four or more goals into the second leg of a play-off semi-final since Dagenham beat Morecambe 6-0 in May 2010

Peterborough boss Darren Ferguson has called on his side to replicate the level of performance from their 4-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday in their play-off semi-final second leg.

Posh go to Hillsborough on Thursday in a commanding position to reach the League One play-off final.

"It's about trying to go there and get a positive result," Ferguson told BBC Radio Cambridgeshire.

"We've got to be brave on the ball as we were in the first leg."

He added: "No two games are the same. This will be a totally different game. They will have 30-odd thousand fans there so it will be a totally different atmosphere, but we have got to blank all that out and play the game we want to play.

"We need to make it a game that suits us, not them."

Ferguson has no new injury or suspension concerns and could have defender Nathan Thompson available for the first time since 18 April.

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore is likely to name a more attacking line-up than last Friday as his side look to become the first team in play-off history to overhaul a first-leg deficit of three or more goals.

Moore thanks fans for 'phenomenal' backing

The Owls finished three places and 19 points above Posh in the third-tier table but were blown away at the Weston Homes Community Stadium last Friday.

Moore has said his side can only focus on attempting to win the game, regardless of the score.

"We've dusted ourselves down, we've trained and we've refocused," he told BBC Radio Sheffield.

"We have to try and win the game. We have had a fantastic home record all season.

"As we know, as the game goes on, football can have its own way and we'll see what happens."

Moore was racially abused on social media after Friday's defeat, with the club calling the post "repulsive" and "despicable".

The 49-year-old said he had been boosted by personal interactions he has had with the club's fans since last week.

"We'll have a packed ground and we know that the fans will be revved up," he said.

"The support I have had out and about in the past few days has been nothing but phenomenal and I want to thank them, it is very much appreciated.

"My main message to the fans is to come out and be the 12th man like they have done all season."

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Plymouth463187824735101
2Ipswich4628144101356698
3Sheff Wed462812681374496
4Barnsley462681280473386
5Bolton4623121162362681
6Peterborough462451775542177
7Derby4621131267462176
8Portsmouth4617191061501170
9Wycombe46209175951869
10Charlton461614167066462
11Lincoln City461420124747062
12Shrewsbury46178215261-959
13Fleetwood461416165351258
14Exeter461511206468-456
15Burton461511205779-2256
16Cheltenham461412204561-1654
17Bristol Rovers461411215873-1553
18Port Vale461310234871-2349
19Oxford Utd461114214956-747
20Cambridge46137264168-2746
21MK Dons461112234466-2245
22Morecambe461014224778-3144
23Accrington461111244077-3744
24Forest Green4669313189-5827
View full League One table

Top Stories