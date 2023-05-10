Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Rangers are eyeing a move for 23-year-old Chelsea defender Dujon Sterling, who is out of contract after a season on loan to Stoke City. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Rangers are keen on signing 25-year-old striker Karlan Grant, who has played for England at youth level but is eligible to play for Scotland, from English Championship club West Bromwich Albion. (The Mirror via Daily Record) external-link

Rangers have had a £7m offer rejected by Antalyaspor for 25-year-old United States forward Haji Wright, according to Turkish journalist Salim Manav, who suggests the Super Lig club is holding out for a total of £8.5m. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Club Brugge are preparing an offer for 26-year-old Rangers winger Ryan Kent, who is out of contract this summer. (The Scotsman) external-link

Celtic midfielder Reo Hatate, for whom Brighton & Hove Albion have been credited as having an interest, has played down his absence from the Scottish champions' title party on Sunday, saying "it's not a big deal" as he "had my personal things" to do. (The Herald) external-link

Having failed to offload James McCarthy last summer and during the January transfer window, Celtic are again open to offers for the 32-year-old midfielder, who is contracted until 2025. (Football Scotland) external-link

Hibernian manager Lee Johnson is hoping to delve into new markets as they seek out ways to bolster their squad and the arrival of Brian McDermott as director of football will enhance that goal. (The Scotsman) external-link

Heart of Midlothian have confirmed that young trio Angus Stevenson, Luke Rathie and Aidan Denholm have all penned contract extensions despite the trio all attracting interest from clubs in England's Premier League. (Football Scotland) external-link

Dundee want recently sacked St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson to replace Gary Bowyer, who was sacked despite leading the club to the Scottish Championship title, with technical director Gordon Strachan an admirer of the former Scotland full-back. (Daily Record) external-link

Former Celtic and Hibernian manager Neil Lennon's representatives are due for talks with Greek club Olympiakos in the next 72 hours as he seeks a route back into management. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link