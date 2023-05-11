Last updated on .From the section Hibernian

Elie Youan (right) adopted his usual sleeping celebration when scoring in Saturday's win over St Mirren

Hibernian have triggered their option to sign on-loan Elie Youan permanently from St Gallen, with the French forward agreeing a three-year contract for an undisclosed fee.

The 24-year-old arrived on a season-long temporary switch in June and has scored seven goals in 33 appearances for the Scottish Premiership side.

Hibs manager Lee Johnson told his club website: "There's no doubt that Elie's got a lot of unique attributes; he's rapid, can repeatedly sprint and is a good finisher."

Youan came through the youth ranks with local club Nantes before being loaned to St Gallen in 2020, with the Swiss Super League club exercising their option to buy in May 2021.

He played 53 times and scored 12 goals for St Gallen but was loaned to Belgian side Mechelen in January 2022 - then Hibs six months later.

The Edinburgh club point out that, in addition to his goals, Youan's seven Premiership assists make him the top creator outside of Celtic and Rangers this season.

"We always believed he had the attributes to help us and his positive form this season shows how important it was to include an option to buy clause in his initial loan agreement," Johnson added.

"He's still young and we need to keep developing him off the ball so he can achieve his full potential."