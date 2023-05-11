Last updated on .From the section Football

Bristol City's Guernsey-born midfielder Alex Scott has been linked with a move to the Premier League after being named Championship Young Player of the Season

Highly-rated Bristol City midfielder Alex Scott and Manchester City forward Liam Delap are among the players picked for England's under-20 squad for this summer's Fifa Under-20 World Cup.

Ian Foster's squad also includes Chelsea winger Carney Chukwuemeka and Aston Villa's Aaron Ramsey, who has impressed on loan at Middlesbrough.

England begin the tournament in Argentina against Tunisia on 22 May.

They have not played in the event since winning it in 2017 in South Korea.

Ramsey, Coventry duo Callum Doyle and Brooke Norton-Cuffy, and Peterborough's Ronnie Edwards are all still involved in the EFL play-offs and could miss the opening game.

But England, who fly out to South America on Tuesday, have secured the release of all Premier League players.

Goalkeepers: James Beadle (Brighton), Matthew Cox (Brentford), Teddy Sharman-Lowe (Chelsea)

Defenders: Callum Doyle (Coventry City, on loan from Manchester City), Ronnie Edwards (Peterborough), Bashir Humphreys (Paderborn, on loan from Chelsea), Brooke Norton-Cuffy (Coventry, on loan from Arsenal), Daniel Oyegoke (Brentford), Jarell Quansah (Liverpool), Imari Samuels (Brighton)

Midfielders: Carney Chukwuemeka (Chelsea), Alfie Devine (Tottenham), Sam Edozie (Southampton), Darko Gyabi (Leeds), Aaron Ramsey (Middlesbrough, on loan from Aston Villa), Alex Scott (Bristol City), Harvey Vale (Chelsea)

Forwards: Liam Delap (Manchester City), Daniel Jebbison (Sheffield United), Mateo Joseph (Leeds), Dane Scarlett (Tottenham)