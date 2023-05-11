Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Natasha Flint drew Celtic level against Glasgow City

Celtic produced a famous win over Glasgow City in front of a record crowd of 9,553 at Celtic Park to keep their SWPL title hopes alive.

In what was the biggest attendance for a domestic women's game in Scotland, Celtic moved above Rangers on goal difference and to within two points of leaders City.

Lauren Davidson had silenced a loud and vociferous crowd early on with a neat finish from close range.

Natasha Flint's rasping drive levelled, before Claire O'Riordan's header turned the game around and Kit Loferski finished it off with a driving run and finish.

It means a three-horse race for the title continues with two games to go, with Rangers and City going head-to-head on the final day of the season next Sunday.

Celtic's superior goal difference may well prove to be the difference in the battle for the league flag.

A big match deserved a big occasion and it certainly was one with Celtic's usual home of Airdrie swapped for Celtic Park. Thousands of Celtic's ultras provided a thumping and hostile soundtrack behind the goal.

However, it was City's small band of supporters at the other end of the stadium who were celebrating when Davidson weaved her way through the Celtic defence and struck after 20 minutes.

It was a deserved lead for the league leaders, who had already fired warnings through a Davidson header and a Priscilla Chinchilla shot wide.

Amy Gallacher, Flint and Jacynta all failed to hit the target as Celtic tried to rally.

And the home side passed up a glorious chance eight minutes into the second half when City goalkeeper weakly punched a Jacynta free-kick, but both Flint and Caitlin Hayes could not find the net.

Goalkeeper Pamela Tajonar kept Celtic in the game when she tipped Anna Oskarsson's header around the post.

The night was not going Celtic's way, but that moment proved to be a huge turning point as suddenly Fran Alonso's side found another gear.

From outside the box, Flint lashed a right-foot shot low into the corner through the fingers of Lee Gibson to draw Celtic level.

Suddenly City were on edge as the noise levels rose. Loferski and Flint both forced Gibson into saves and the constant pressure would not let up.

The hosts got their reward when O'Riordan's header from a corner deflected into the net.

And it was three when Loferski outpaced the City defence and calmly knocked the ball past Gibson.

A fourth just eluded Celtic when Flint headed off the crossbar and Gibson scrambled to push away the rebound.

Celtic travel to Hibernian on Sunday (13:10 BST), Glasgow City are at home to Partick Thistle (16:10) and defending champions Rangers are away to Hearts (15:00). The following week, Celtic host Hearts while City visit Rangers.