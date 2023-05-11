Last updated on .From the section QPR

Luke Amos scored eight goals in his three-year spell at QPR

Queens Park Rangers have released six players, including defender Leon Balogun and midfielder Luke Amos.

Former Tottenham youngster Amos, 26, joined permanently in the summer of 2020 after a season on loan, and made a total of 95 appearances in a time hampered by knee problems.

Nigeria defender Balogun, 34, played 16 times after joining last summer.

Forward Chris Willock is contracted for another season after the club activated an option to extend his contract.

Options to extend the contracts of Joe Gubbins and Charlie Kelman by 12 months have also been taken up.

Meanwhile Taylor Richards' loan from Brighton and Hove Albion has become a permanent deal after the club secured Championship survival.

The R's remain in talks over a new contracts with Jordan Archer, Chris Martin, Elijah Dixon-Bonner, Aaron Drewe and Stephen Duke-McKenna, while Olamide Shodipo, Conor Masterson, Charlie Owens and Ody Alfa will all leave this summer.