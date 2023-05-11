Last updated on .From the section Gillingham

Conor Masterson scored one goal in 21 appearances for QPR

Gillingham have signed centre-back Conor Masterson on a permanent deal after his release by QPR.

The 24-year-old will join on a free transfer in July, having spent the second half of this season on loan at the Priestfield Stadium.

It was his second loan with the Gills and he has made a total of 38 appearances for the club.

Having begun his career at Liverpool's academy, he has also played for the Republic of Ireland's Under-21 side.

"I have really enjoyed my time at Gillingham during the last two loan spells so to come here permanently, I can't wait," Masterson told the club website.

Director of football Kenny Jackett added: "He has done very well in his loan spell this year in our resurgence during the back end of the season and everybody at the club is looking forward to working with him in 2023/24."