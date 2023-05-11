Last updated on .From the section Doncaster

Grant McCann won 18 of his 48 games in his second spell as Peterborough boss before being sacked in January

Doncaster Rovers are set to reappoint manager Grant McCann.

BBC Radio Sheffield understands the 43-year-old will replace Danny Schofield, who was sacked on Tuesday.

In McCann's previous spell in charge of the South Yorkshire side, in 2018-19, he led them to a fifth place-finish in League One.

He left to take over at Hull City in June of 2019 and returned for a second spell as Peterborough boss in February 2022, before being sacked in January.

Doncaster ended the 2022-23 campaign in 18th place after just two wins in their final 16 matches.

That poor form saw Schofield become the second Rovers boss to be sacked this season, after predecessor Gary McSheffrey was relieved of his duties in October.