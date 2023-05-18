Last updated on .From the section League One

Dion Charles (centre) scrambled home an equaliser for Bolton against Barnsley in the first leg on Saturday

Barnsley boss Michael Duff is expecting another close match in the second leg of their League play-off semi-final with Bolton Wanderers.

The teams come into the game tied at 1-1 from Saturday's first leg.

"I think it will be a tactical affair again. I don't envisage it being totally different," he told BBC Radio Sheffield.

"It's going to come down to a couple of big moments and who can come out on top of them."

He added: "This is 10 and a half months of work coming down to 90 minutes, potentially 120.

"Unfortunately one team's season is going to end tomorrow and there will be regrets but that is why these games are so good. They create tension, they create nerves."

Duff is in his first season as Tykes boss after taking over last summer.

The former Burnley defender won promotion to the Premier League with the Clarets three times, including once through the play-offs in 2009.

The 43-year-old has reiterated that he wants his team to grasp the opportunity to win promotion back to the Championship at the first attempt.

"We know what we have to do, the supporters know what they have to do and hopefully we can all be celebrating at the end of the night and looking forward to going to play for promotion at Wembley," he said.

"These opportunities don't come around that often. One of the things I have drilled into the players is it's important not to let it pass them by.

"We're here to get promoted now."

Team news

Barnsley have no new injury or suspension concerns for the second leg.

Goalkeeper Harry Isted was at fault for Bolton's goal on Saturday, so Brad Collins could be recalled to the starting XI.

Bolton boss Ian Evatt says they will be without two players from the first leg for the trip to Oakwell, but he would not be drawn on which players will be out.

"We've got one or two and that won't be available for Friday. We have a strong squad, and it is what it is, and we will just adapt and overcome," he added.

"One of them was an impact injury, another one is more of an overuse injury.

"Will the team that I pick on Friday be my preferred option? Yes."

Evatt takes positives from 'frustrating' draw

Despite not putting in an impressive performance against the Tykes, Bolton struck back through Dion Charles just four minutes after Nicky Cadden had given the hosts the lead at the University of Bolton Stadium.

Bolton boss Ian Evatt says the fact his side managed to keep Barnsley at bay in a match where they were second best was a positive.

"There was some frustration that we didn't feel like we got to our level," Evatt told BBC Radio Manchester.

"Quite clearly Michael and their players thought they got to their level, which could be seen as a huge positive for us that they got to their level, we didn't, and they still didn't win the game.

"They are a very well coached team and very well organised. We know exactly what is coming [on Friday] and they will think the same."