Clyde v Annan Athletic

Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Erik Sula.
Line-ups
Clyde
Formation 4-5-1
- 1Mullen
- 19CuddihySubstituted forKennedyat 10'minutes
- 4McLean
- 25Sula
- 22Craig
- 17CameronBooked at 15mins
- 15ScullionBooked at 64mins
- 8Roberts
- 18HynesSubstituted forMcDonaldat 15'minutes
- 3QuitongoSubstituted forDuthieat 42'minutes
- 11Rennie
Substitutes
- 5Thicot
- 7Duthie
- 14Kennedy
- 16McDonald
- 21Bradley-Hurst
- 26McGeever
Annan Athletic
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Fleming
- 2Gibson
- 5Muir
- 6Swinglehurst
- 3Kilsby
- 11JohnstonSubstituted forHooperat 59'minutes
- 4Lyon
- 8Docherty
- 7WallaceSubstituted forLuissintat 45'minutes
- 9Smith
- 10Goss
Substitutes
- 12Mitchell
- 14Steele
- 15Barnes
- 16Douglas
- 17McCartney
- 18Williamson
- 19Hooper
- 20Luissint
- 21Galloway
- Referee:
- Colin Steven
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away0
- Corners
- Home6
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away2
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Post update
Delay in match because of an injury Paul Kennedy (Clyde).
Post update
Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Steven Swinglehurst.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Euan Cameron (Clyde) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Liam Scullion (Clyde) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Attempt saved. Olly McDonald (Clyde) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Max Kilsby.
Substitution
Substitution, Annan Athletic. Scott Hooper replaces Chris Johnston.
Post update
Jon Craig (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Chris Johnston (Annan Athletic).
Post update
Foul by Jon Craig (Clyde).
Post update
Max Kilsby (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Clyde 1, Annan Athletic 0. Olly McDonald (Clyde) with an attempt from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Paul Kennedy with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Steven Swinglehurst.
Post update
Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Max Kilsby.
Second Half
Second Half begins Clyde 0, Annan Athletic 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Annan Athletic. Benjamin Luissint replaces Tony Wallace.
Half Time
First Half ends, Clyde 0, Annan Athletic 0.
Post update
Attempt missed. Paul Kennedy (Clyde) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high following a corner.