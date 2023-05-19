Close menu
Scottish League One Play-offs - 2nd Leg
ClydeClyde1Annan AthleticAnnan Athletic0

Clyde v Annan Athletic

Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Line-ups

Clyde

Formation 4-5-1

  • 1Mullen
  • 19CuddihySubstituted forKennedyat 10'minutes
  • 4McLean
  • 25Sula
  • 22Craig
  • 17CameronBooked at 15mins
  • 15ScullionBooked at 64mins
  • 8Roberts
  • 18HynesSubstituted forMcDonaldat 15'minutes
  • 3QuitongoSubstituted forDuthieat 42'minutes
  • 11Rennie

Substitutes

  • 5Thicot
  • 7Duthie
  • 14Kennedy
  • 16McDonald
  • 21Bradley-Hurst
  • 26McGeever

Annan Athletic

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Fleming
  • 2Gibson
  • 5Muir
  • 6Swinglehurst
  • 3Kilsby
  • 11JohnstonSubstituted forHooperat 59'minutes
  • 4Lyon
  • 8Docherty
  • 7WallaceSubstituted forLuissintat 45'minutes
  • 9Smith
  • 10Goss

Substitutes

  • 12Mitchell
  • 14Steele
  • 15Barnes
  • 16Douglas
  • 17McCartney
  • 18Williamson
  • 19Hooper
  • 20Luissint
  • 21Galloway
Referee:
Colin Steven

Match Stats

Home TeamClydeAway TeamAnnan Athletic
Possession
Home60%
Away40%
Shots
Home10
Away1
Shots on Target
Home2
Away0
Corners
Home6
Away2
Fouls
Home6
Away2

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Erik Sula.

  2. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  3. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Paul Kennedy (Clyde).

  4. Post update

    Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Steven Swinglehurst.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Euan Cameron (Clyde) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  6. Booking

    Liam Scullion (Clyde) is shown the yellow card.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Olly McDonald (Clyde) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Max Kilsby.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Annan Athletic. Scott Hooper replaces Chris Johnston.

  10. Post update

    Jon Craig (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Chris Johnston (Annan Athletic).

  12. Post update

    Foul by Jon Craig (Clyde).

  13. Post update

    Max Kilsby (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Goal!

    Goal! Clyde 1, Annan Athletic 0. Olly McDonald (Clyde) with an attempt from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Paul Kennedy with a cross following a corner.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Steven Swinglehurst.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Max Kilsby.

  17. Second Half

    Second Half begins Clyde 0, Annan Athletic 0.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Annan Athletic. Benjamin Luissint replaces Tony Wallace.

  19. Half Time

    First Half ends, Clyde 0, Annan Athletic 0.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Paul Kennedy (Clyde) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high following a corner.

Page 1 of 3
Navigate to the last page

Top Stories