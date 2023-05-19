Partick Thistle v Ayr United

Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Paddy Reading.
Line-ups
Partick Thistle
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 31Mitchell
- 2McMillan
- 22Muirhead
- 5Brownlie
- 4Holt
- 6Turner
- 23Docherty
- 11Lawless
- 7Tiffoney
- 21Fitzpatrick
- 9Graham
Substitutes
- 1Sneddon
- 10Dowds
- 15McKinnon
- 19Mullen
- 25Owens
- 29Mackenzie
- 30Stevenson
Ayr
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 21Albinson
- 20Hewitt
- 4Musonda
- 5McGinty
- 3Reading
- 8Dempsey
- 6Murdoch
- 10O'Connor
- 77Maguire
- 14Mullin
- 22McKenzie
Substitutes
- 1McAdams
- 11Mitchell-Lawson
- 15Kirk
- 17McAllister
- 18McAlear
- 23Ashford
- 30Bryden
- 31Smith
- 33Jenkins
- Referee:
- Greg Aitken
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home2
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away1
Live Text
Post update
Goal!
Goal! Partick Thistle 1, Ayr United 0. Jack McMillan (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Steven Lawless.
Post update
Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Jack McMillan.
Post update
Attempt saved. Scott Tiffoney (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ross Docherty.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Mark McKenzie (Ayr United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by David Mitchell.
Post update
Attempt saved. Chris Maguire (Ayr United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Frankie Musonda.
Post update
Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Darren Brownlie.
Post update
Andy Murdoch (Ayr United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Ross Docherty (Partick Thistle).
Post update
Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Andy Murdoch.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Aidan Fitzpatrick (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kyle Turner.
Post update
Foul by Josh Mullin (Ayr United).
Post update
Steven Lawless (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Offside, Ayr United. Mark McKenzie tries a through ball, but Josh Mullin is caught offside.
Post update
Offside, Partick Thistle. Kevin Holt tries a through ball, but Scott Tiffoney is caught offside.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.