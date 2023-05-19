Close menu
Scottish Premiership Play-offs - 1st Leg
Partick ThistlePartick Thistle1AyrAyr United0

Partick Thistle v Ayr United

Scottish

Line-ups

Partick Thistle

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 31Mitchell
  • 2McMillan
  • 22Muirhead
  • 5Brownlie
  • 4Holt
  • 6Turner
  • 23Docherty
  • 11Lawless
  • 7Tiffoney
  • 21Fitzpatrick
  • 9Graham

Substitutes

  • 1Sneddon
  • 10Dowds
  • 15McKinnon
  • 19Mullen
  • 25Owens
  • 29Mackenzie
  • 30Stevenson

Ayr

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 21Albinson
  • 20Hewitt
  • 4Musonda
  • 5McGinty
  • 3Reading
  • 8Dempsey
  • 6Murdoch
  • 10O'Connor
  • 77Maguire
  • 14Mullin
  • 22McKenzie

Substitutes

  • 1McAdams
  • 11Mitchell-Lawson
  • 15Kirk
  • 17McAllister
  • 18McAlear
  • 23Ashford
  • 30Bryden
  • 31Smith
  • 33Jenkins
Referee:
Greg Aitken

Match Stats

Home TeamPartick ThistleAway TeamAyr
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home3
Away2
Shots on Target
Home2
Away1
Corners
Home2
Away3
Fouls
Home1
Away1

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Paddy Reading.

  2. Goal!

    Goal! Partick Thistle 1, Ayr United 0. Jack McMillan (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Steven Lawless.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Jack McMillan.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Scott Tiffoney (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ross Docherty.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Mark McKenzie (Ayr United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by David Mitchell.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Chris Maguire (Ayr United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Frankie Musonda.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Darren Brownlie.

  9. Post update

    Andy Murdoch (Ayr United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Ross Docherty (Partick Thistle).

  11. Post update

    Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Andy Murdoch.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Aidan Fitzpatrick (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kyle Turner.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Josh Mullin (Ayr United).

  14. Post update

    Steven Lawless (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Offside, Ayr United. Mark McKenzie tries a through ball, but Josh Mullin is caught offside.

  16. Post update

    Offside, Partick Thistle. Kevin Holt tries a through ball, but Scott Tiffoney is caught offside.

  17. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  18. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

