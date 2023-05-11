Chelsea defender Dujon Sterling is expected to join Rangers on a free transfer after the Premier League club gave the 23-year-old Englishman, who has been on loan to Stoke City, the green light to move to Ibrox on a long-term contract. (Evening Standard) external-link

Rangers have agreed terms with Dujon Sterling and the 23-year-old Chelsea right-back is expected to head north for a medical and to sign his contract having already toured Ibrox and the training ground and had talks with manager Michael Beale. (Daily Record) external-link

In addition to Chelsea defender Dujon Sterling, Rangers are close to announcing moves for Crystal Palace goalkeeper Jack Butland and Norwich City midfielder Kieran Dowell. (The Herald) external-link

Rangers are in talks with Greek club Aris Thessaloniki for £4.3m-rated Honduras winger Luis Palma but face competition for the 23-year-old signature from other European clubs. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Ryan Kent, the 26-year-old winger poised to leave Rangers this summer, is a target for Serie A clubs Udinese and Bologna. (Tuttomercato) external-link

Celtic and Porto are leading the race to sign 20-year-old Luzern defensive midfielder Ardon Jashari, the Switzerland international who is likely to move on this summer for a sum in the region of £7m, with Lazio and Atalanta also thought to be monitoring the situation. (Blick) external-link

Celtic are monitoring 25-year-old midfielder Ryotaro Ito, who has impressed on Albirex Niigata's return to the J-League. (Daily Record) external-link

Aberdeen are closing in on a deal to make Livingston captain Nicky Devlin, the right-back who is out of contract this summer, their first summer signing, with talks at an advanced stage despite rival interest from Heart of Midlothian. (Daily Record) external-link

Hibernian are considering the best way to deal with Harry McKirdy after the 26-year-old forward's now deleted Instagram post that complained about his time on the club's substitutes' bench, with manager Lee Johnson revealing that he has already had a conversation with the player. (The Scotsman) external-link