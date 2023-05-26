Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Illustration by Lisa Sheehan

It's been another Premier League season filled with skills, thrills, spills, drama, controversy, joy and despair. Through the ups and downs - or just ups or downs depending on who you support - which player has stood out as the top performer for your side?

Our fan writers have picked four candidates for their club below - now all you have to do is make your choice.

You have until 12:00 BST on Wednesday, 31 May to decide. So, get voting...

Arsenal

Candidates chosen by C﻿harlene Smith, AFTV

Aston Villa

Candidates chosen by Richard Sutherland, The Villa Park Podcast

Bournemouth

Candidates chosen by Tom Jordan, Back of the Net

Brentford

Candidates chosen by I﻿an Westbrook, Beesotted

Brighton & Hove Albion

Candidates chosen by Stuart Matthews, Proud Seagulls

Chelsea

Candidates chosen by Ross Mooring, Chelsea Fancast

Crystal Palace

Candidates chosen by Jay Crame, The Eagles Beak

Everton

Candidates chosen by Briony Bragg, This Fan Girl

Fulham

Candidates selected by Dan Crawford, Hammy End

Leeds United

Candidates chosen by Jess Furness, Her Game Too

Leicester City

Candidates chosen by Sam Holloway, LeicesterFanTV

Liverpool

Candidates chosen by Harriet Prior, The Anfield Wrap

Manchester City

Candidates chosen by Ger Deegan, formerly of Maine Road Ramble

Manchester United

Candidates chosen by Dale O'Donnell, Stretty News

Newcastle United

Candidates chosen by Pete Davey, LoadedMagNUFC

Nottingham Forest

Candidates chosen by Ben Dore, Dore on Tour

Southampton

Candidates chosen by Ray Hunt, In That Number

Tottenham Hotspur

Candidates chosen by John Wenham, Lilywhite Rose

West Ham United

Candidates chosen by James Jones, We Are West Ham

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Candidates chosen by Dazzling Dave, Always Wolves Fan TV

