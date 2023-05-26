Close menu

Premier League 2022-23: Who has been your club's player of the season?

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments31

Player of the season vote graphic
Illustration by Lisa Sheehan

It's been another Premier League season filled with skills, thrills, spills, drama, controversy, joy and despair. Through the ups and downs - or just ups or downs depending on who you support - which player has stood out as the top performer for your side?

Our fan writers have picked four candidates for their club below - now all you have to do is make your choice.

You have until 12:00 BST on Wednesday, 31 May to decide. So, get voting...

Arsenal

Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, Martin Odegaard and Ben White
Candidates chosen by C﻿harlene Smith, AFTV

If you are viewing this page on the BBC News app please click here to vote.

Aston Villa

Tyrone Mings, Douglas Luiz, Ashley Young and Ollie Watkins
Candidates chosen by Richard Sutherland, The Villa Park Podcast

If you are viewing this page on the BBC News app please click here to vote.

Bournemouth

Philip Billing, Neto, Jefferson Lerma and Marcus Tavernier
Candidates chosen by Tom Jordan, Back of the Net

If you are viewing this page on the BBC News app please click here to vote.

Brentford

Ivan Toney, Ben Mee, David Raya and Mathias Jensen
Candidates chosen by I﻿an Westbrook, Beesotted

If you are viewing this page on the BBC News app please click here to vote.

Brighton & Hove Albion

Split picture of Jason Steele, Julio Enciso, Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo
Candidates chosen by Stuart Matthews, Proud Seagulls

If you are viewing this page on the BBC News app please click here to vote.

Chelsea

Ben Chilwell, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Enzo Fernandez and Thiago Silva
Candidates chosen by Ross Mooring, Chelsea Fancast

If you are viewing this page on the BBC News app please click here to vote.

Crystal Palace

Marc Guehi, Cheick Doucoure, Joachim Andersen and Michael Olise
Candidates chosen by Jay Crame, The Eagles Beak

If you are viewing this page on the BBC News app please click here to vote.

Everton

Seamus Coleman, Jordan Pickford, Dwight McNeil and James Tarkowski
Candidates chosen by Briony Bragg, This Fan Girl

If you are viewing this page on the BBC News app please click here to vote.

Fulham

Bernd Leno, Kenny Tete, Tim Ream, Joao Palhinha
Candidates selected by Dan Crawford, Hammy End

If you are viewing this page on the BBC News app please click here to vote.

Leeds United

Luis Sinisterra, Jack Harrison, Tyler Adams and Rordrigo
Candidates chosen by Jess Furness, Her Game Too

If you are viewing this page on the BBC News app please click here to vote.external-link

Leicester City

James Maddison, Harvey Barnes, Kelechi Iheanacho and Nampalys Mendy
Candidates chosen by Sam Holloway, LeicesterFanTV

If you are viewing this page on the BBC News app please click here to vote.

Liverpool

Alisson, Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Stefan Bajcetic
Candidates chosen by Harriet Prior, The Anfield Wrap

If you are viewing this page on the BBC News app please click here to vote.

Manchester City

Erling Haaland, Nathan Ake, John Stones and Rodri
Candidates chosen by Ger Deegan, formerly of Maine Road Ramble

If you are viewing this page on the BBC News app please click here to vote.

Manchester United

Marcus Rashford, Casemiro, Lisandro Martinez and Luke Shaw
Candidates chosen by Dale O'Donnell, Stretty News

If you are viewing this page on the BBC News app please click here to vote.

Newcastle United

Joelinton, Kieran Trippier, Callum Wilson and Sven Botman
Candidates chosen by Pete Davey, LoadedMagNUFC

If you are viewing this page on the BBC News app please click here to vote.

Nottingham Forest

Serge Aurier, Felipe, Morgan Gibbs-White and Brennan Johnson
Candidates chosen by Ben Dore, Dore on Tour

If you are viewing this page on the BBC News app please click here to vote.

Southampton

James Ward-Prowse, Romeo Lavia, Carlos Alcaraz and Romain Perraud
Candidates chosen by Ray Hunt, In That Number

If you are viewing this page on the BBC News app please click here to vote.

Tottenham Hotspur

Harry Kane, Rodrigo Bentancur, Fraser Forster and Emerson Royal
Candidates chosen by John Wenham, Lilywhite Rose

If you are viewing this page on the BBC News app please click here to vote.

West Ham United

Declan Rice, Said Benrahma, Lucas Paqueta and Jarrod Bowen
Candidates chosen by James Jones, We Are West Ham

If you are viewing this page on the BBC News app please click here to vote.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Craig Dawson, Ruben Neves, Mario Lemina and Toti Gomes
Candidates chosen by Dazzling Dave, Always Wolves Fan TV

If you are viewing this page on the BBC News app please click here to vote.

BBC Sport app: Download to follow all the latest on your Premier League team

Download the BBC Sport app: Appleexternal-link - Androidexternal-link - Amazonexternal-link

The BBC Sport app's coverage of each Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before.

You can now:

  • Follow an improved club page with all the best content from around the BBC, including insight and analysis from journalists and pundits.
  • Get the latest news from your favourite Premier League team sent direct to your device.

Simply choose a team from the list below then, if you are using the BBC Sport app, Follow to add them to MySport and select the bell icon to sign up for that club's notifications, including news, goals and results.

Please note: if you're reading on your phone or tablet web browser and have the app on your device, hit this linkexternal-link and you'll go directly to the notifications sign-up page; if you're already in the app, you'll find the sign-up page in your menu bar.

Arsenal | Aston Villa | Bournemouth | Brentford | Brighton & Hove Albion | Chelsea | Crystal Palace | Everton | Fulham | Leeds United | Leicester City | Liverpool | Manchester City | Manchester United | Newcastle United | Nottingham Forest | Southampton | Tottenham Hotspur | West Ham United | Wolverhampton Wanderers

If the club news notifications are not visible to you, please update to the latest version of the BBC Sport app.

Everything you need to know about your Premier League team banner
  • Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
BBC Sport banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

31 comments

  • Comment posted by Chesse, today at 12:40

    Difficult for Liverpool, with so many to choose from.
    Could be Match Officials, or VAR, or others may point to the FA disciplinary panel for failing to deal with the regular foul-mouthed rages, and horror tackles.
    My own preference is for Jota, for the Karate Kid inspired, Mortal Kombat style finishing move on Skipp.
    All of them have had a good season for Liverpool though.

  • Comment posted by ProfMHSettelen, today at 12:39

    How about James Vardy

  • Comment posted by yogibear, today at 12:39

    Surely the 4 to choose from at Stamford Bridge are in each corner of the pitch 🏳 🏳 🏳 🏳

  • Comment posted by The Football Guru, today at 12:38

    Thrills and spills and unpredictability which surely no other European league can offer. Teams lose 9-0 but easily avoid relegation and a teams which are totally out of form looking like relegation certainties play away at a team who are in great form and on for a Europa Cup place and incredibly win 5-1 which means they avoid the drop again. The popularity of footy continues to grow at all levels.

  • Comment posted by uncletuesday, today at 12:36

    Schar should be on the list for Newcastle. Outstanding season.

  • Comment posted by 14timesEuropeanRoyalty, today at 12:30

    Salah on perfect dives.

    • Reply posted by Steve , today at 12:33

      Steve replied:
      Your own team manure have plenty of candidates hahahah! The weasel Fernandez for starters!

  • Comment posted by mac_abre, today at 12:30

    For me, Saliba was Arsenal's stand out player, and when he was injured that's when our form dipped so for me it's got to be Saliba.

  • Comment posted by FootballKing, today at 12:28

    The fans are the best performers, paying a fortune to watch their team play!!

    • Reply posted by psycho_is_our_leader, today at 12:35

      psycho_is_our_leader replied:
      Absolutely spot on! Especially the fans of those teams that have let their fans down, e.g. Saints, Leicester, Chelsea, etc..

  • Comment posted by Mason2016, today at 12:28

    No one from my club, Leeds United, deserves a nomination. They have all been useless to a man, which is why they will be relegated on Sunday.

    • Reply posted by psycho_is_our_leader, today at 12:33

      psycho_is_our_leader replied:
      I'm hoping you're correct about the relegation.. 😁

      #UTT

  • Comment posted by non_compos_mentis_3, today at 12:27

    Palace fans might want to know where Eze is

  • Comment posted by Adam West, today at 12:27

    Every player who turned out for Brighton.
    The high-priced foreign mercenaries on eyewatering salaries the Sugar Daddy clubs employ are expected to score a mountain of goals in exchange for the mountain of money they join the club for.
    Not a BHA supporter but their respect has been earned on merit, not on a stratospheric budget and that toxic sense of entitlement typical of the plastic clubs.

  • Comment posted by big nolte, today at 12:27

    Gundogan has shown his class this season for me . Especially the last month , top top player

  • Comment posted by TheDog, today at 12:25

    Ok I will be first:
    Anyone putting money on Toney?

    • Reply posted by psycho_is_our_leader, today at 12:31

      psycho_is_our_leader replied:
      Aye, Ivan Toney is.. 😂🤣😂🤣

  • Comment posted by Markyp1965, today at 12:25

    Haaland will likely sweep the board for individual honours, although I think Bukayo Saka is a very worthy contender for the Young Player of the Year.
    Haaland was expected (perhaps even guaranteed) to score a lot of goals, but maybe not at the rate that he has.
    There have been many outstanding individual performances this season, Mitoma at Brighton, a great example of a player who has impressed.

  • Comment posted by Wee Brian, today at 12:23

    None of the above

  • Comment posted by manlikemane, today at 12:21

    what on earth are these options? no KDB choice for city, no pope choice for newcastle, no mitrovic/willian for fulham .. who picked these options?

    • Reply posted by psycho_is_our_leader, today at 12:36

      psycho_is_our_leader replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Ranger 1, today at 12:16

    For Arsenal Odegaard has been the key for them as Arteta appoints his on field leader. He is only young and has great skill - but also that quality missing in so many players which is football intelligence

  • Comment posted by One Day, today at 12:15

    As a Spurs Fan, I think I'll sit this one out!

    • Reply posted by Mason2016, today at 12:24

      Mason2016 replied:
      As a Leeds fan I'm with you on that one!

  • Comment posted by Dr Truth, today at 12:15

    Top 3

    1. Halaand
    2. Casemiro
    3. Odegaard

  • Comment posted by Kobenhavn, today at 12:12

    Kepa on the Chelsea shortlist? Dear lord!! Bar Thiago Silva, no one was remotely good enough this season.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport