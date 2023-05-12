Scottish Premiership team news, stats & selectors

Rangers v Celtic (Sat, 12:30 BST)

Robby McCrorie will continue in goal for Rangers after making his first appearance of the season last week against Aberdeen and midfielder Ryan Jack returns to the squad. Borna Barisic, Antonio Colak, Ben Davies, Steven Davis, Filip Helander, Tom Lawrence and Kemar Roofe are all out.

Winger James Forrest has returned to training at Celtic and should be available while midfielder Aaron Mooy may also return. Defenders Cameron Carter-Vickers and Alistair Johnston are out.

Did you know? Michael Beale could become the first Rangers manager to fail to win one of his first five Old Firm derbies since Graeme Murty and the first to lose four consecutive such games since Alex McLeish.

Aberdeen v Hibernian (15:00)

Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie serves the third match of a four-game ban, while Ross McCrorie and Callum Roberts remain out.

Hibernian could be without Jake Doyle-Hayes because of concussion protocols. Mykola Kukharevych is likely to return to the squad after a recent injury lay-off but Martin Boyle, Kyle Magennis and Aiden McGeady are missing.

Did you know? Hibs midfielder Josh Campbell's five Premiership goals against Aberdeen is one more than he has versus all other sides combined, scoring in his past three league appearances against Saturday's hosts and being involved in five of his side's goals, grabbing a hat-trick, in their 6-0 win in their latest meeting.

Dundee United v Ross County

Dundee United will be without suspended defender Charlie Mulgrew, while Dylan Levitt, Peter Pawlett and Liam Smith are injured.

Eamonn Brophy, Ross Callachan, Gwion Edwards, Ben Paton and Ben Purrington are missing for Ross County.

Did you know? United are unbeaten in three home games while County have lost in their past three visits to Tannadice.

Kilmarnock v Livingston

Kilmarnock will make a late decision over striker Kyle Vassell but Ben Chrisene's season is over. Innes Cameron and Chris Stokes are back in training.

Livingston forward Kurtis Guthrie is suspended and defender Ayo Obileye will miss the rest of the season but midfielder Stephane Omeonga.

Did you know? Livingston have lost each of their past six away league matches, all without scoring - the longest such run since Dundee United, who lost seven without a goal in October 2000.

St Johnstone v Motherwell

St Johnstone expect to have Ryan McGowan and Connor McLennan back from injury but Callum Booth, Nicky Clark, Charlie Gilmour and Chris Kane are out.

Motherwell pair Jonathan Obika and Dean Cornelius are back running after injury but may miss out again. Riku Danzaki and Joe Efford have had setbacks in their comeback attempts and join Jake Carroll, Nathan McGinley, Josh Morris and Ross Tierney on the sidelines.

Did you know? Motherwell striker Kevin van Veen has scored in each of his past seven Premiership games, with the last player to score in eight in a row being Craig Dargo for Inverness Caledonian Thistle in February 2006.

St Mirren v Heart of Midlothian

St Mirren have lost Tony Watt for the season. Jonah Ayunga and Richard Tait are also injured and Kieran Offord is a fitness doubt but Thierry Small returns from suspension.

Hearts defender Alex Cochrane is suspended while Liam Boyce and Beni Baningime are back in training after long-term injury but are not yet ready to return. Craig Gordon, Craig Halkett, Gary Mackay-Steven and Michael Smith are missing.

Did you know? Hearts have lost five games in a row away from home but are unbeaten in three visits to St Mirren, who have lost their past three games.

