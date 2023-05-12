Last updated on .From the section Colchester

Cole Skuse played more than 600 league games in his career with the bulk of them at Bristol City and Ipswich Town

Colchester United midfielder Cole Skuse has left the League Two club to take over as manager of non-league side Bury Town.

Skuse, 37, has been with the U's for the past two seasons after spending eight years with Ipswich Town.

He made 27 league appearances this season, and scored one goal, with his final game coming in the 2-0 home defeat by Mansfield Town on Monday.

Bury play in the eighth tier of the English football pyramid.

Skuse, who has retired from professional football following the end of his contract at Colchester, said he feels "ready" external-link to start his first management job.

Bury Town finished 11th in the 20-team Isthmian League North Division this season.