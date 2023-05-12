Last updated on .From the section Cambridge

Sam Smith scored 35 goals in 109 games for Cambridge after joining on a free transfer from Cheltenham Town in July 2021

This season's top scorer Sam Smith is among nine players leaving League One Cambridge United this summer.

Smith, 25, scored 14 goals this term - including in the crucial 2-0 win over Forest Green on the final day which guaranteed survival in the third tier.

Liam O'Neil, Dimitar Mitov, Harvey Knibbs, Joe Ironside, Shilow Tracey, Lloyd Jones, Ben Worman and George Williams are also leaving.

"Today we say goodbye to some legends of this club," boss Mark Bonner said.

"Some - who we would loved to have kept - want to seek other opportunities. Others, it is my decision to release. But all of them leave with our huge thanks, respect and best wishes."

Five players have been offered new contracts.

Ryan Bennett, Harrison Dunk, Paul Digby, George Thomas and Fejiri Okenabirhie are considering their new deals.

Five of the departing players have made more than 100 appearances for Cambridge, with O'Neil the longest serving having joined the U's before the 2016-17 season.

Mitov has spent the past five seasons as the club's number one goalkeeper, while Smith, who also had a season-long loan with Cambridge in 2019-20, scored in seven of the last nine games of the campaign to help the U's beat the drop.